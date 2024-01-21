Connect with us

Chelsea's 5-0 Win Over Arsenal Ends Arsenal's Three-Game Losing Streak

(CTN News) – Arsenal ended a three-game losing streak in all competitions with a 5-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes.

After the team’s forwards wasted many chances during its recent skid, Gabriel took matters into his own hands. This was during the first half at Emirates Stadium. In the 37th minute, the Brazil international forced Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson to concede an own goal by heading in a corner.

A quick counterattack by Leandro Trossard in the 59th minute followed by two near-identical goals by substitute Gabriel Martinelli in stoppage time lifted Arsenal above Aston Villa and into third place in the Premier League. Arteta’s team has closed the gap on Liverpool with two points heading into Sunday’s Bournemouth match.

Arsenal’s recent losses to West Ham and Fulham in the league,

As well as to Liverpool in the FA Cup, Gabriel show its inability to convert dominance into goals. rose above Chris Richards in the 11th minute to meet Declan Rice’s perfectly delivered corner with a well-placed header.

After Henderson popped up at the far post to nod in another delivery from Bukayo Saka from close range, the ball bounced off his head and into the net.

Because of the high quality of our set pieces, Gabriel says, “We spend a lot of time on set pieces.” We will keep at it.

A quiet game for Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya as the hosts controlled the game. However, he had to make a two-handed save in the 33rd to evade Jefferson Lerma’s long-range strike – although his poor clearance sent the ball directly to his opponent.

It was also Arsenal’s third goal from a corner, but this time it was Palace’s corner. Gabriel Jesus was released on Raya’s counterattack after he collected the delivery in the box. The Brazilian striker squared the ball to Trossard, who cut inside a defender and unleashed a powerful strike into the corner.

Martinelli added gloss to the scoreline in the fourth minute of stoppage time. He latched onto a pass from Eddie Nketiah and rolled a low finish inside the far post. Minutes later, Jorginho teed him up and replicated that with a similar finish.

Hopefully, that will end the discussion of Arsenal’s scoring problems.

“We knew we needed a game like that where we kept a clean sheet and scored five goals,” Martinelli explained.

The Eagles remain in 14th place, five points above the relegation zone. As a result of the defeat, speculation surrounding Roy Hodgson’s future may increase, especially with former Chelsea and Brighton coach Graham Potter watching the game.

Lakers’ Darvin Ham Blasts Nets After Uninspired Loss: Excuses Are Over

Lakers Interested In Trading Collin Sexton For Jazz G

Caleb Downs Will Enter The Alabama Transfer Portal
