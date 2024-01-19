NZ vs Pakistan: Pakistan Seeking To Break The Losing Streak In 4th T20I

(CTN News) – There will be a T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch today.

Match time is 11:10am today. Sahibzada Farhan will replace Azam Khan as the Green Shirts start the season. New Zealand’s playing eleven remains unchanged.

With victories in the first three matches, New Zealand now aims for a potential series whitewash. Finn Allen’s explosive batting excellence buoys the hosts’ determination to continue their stellar performance. Despite scoring only 245 runs in the series, Allen played a pivotal role in the team’s previous success with a remarkable century.

The Pakistani team faces a challenging situation after suffering consecutive defeats in its first three matches. With former captain Babar Azam emerging as a consistent performer in the fourth T20I, the visitors are competing for pride.

He has scored half-centuries in all three games despite the team’s struggles, amassing 181 runs in the series.

During the third T20I, New Zealand posted a dominating total of 224/7, led by Allen’s outstanding 137-run knock. Babar Azam contributed 58 runs in response, but Pakistan managed just 179/7 in 20 overs, losing by 45 runs.

As a bowling attack, Tim Southee took two wickets, while Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Ish Sodhi each took one wicket.

As the teams prepare for the fourth T20I, the Hagley Oval pitch is expected to favor pacers early, allowing them to take advantage of swing in the first few overs. It is expected that batters will have the upper hand against fast bowlers as the ball wears and tear. If spinners find the right length, they can also make a big impact.

The weather forecast suggests overcast conditions, but without rain interruptions, ensuring a thoroughly engaging match. Temperatures will hover around 28 degrees Celsius with a breeze of 29 km/hr and a humidity level of 48%.

The squads are:

A team of Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson is taking on the New Zealanders.

In the Pakistan team are Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

