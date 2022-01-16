Connect with us

Joe B. Hall (Kentucky Basketball Coach), What Was His Cause of Death?
Joe B. Hall (Kentucky Basketball Coach), What Was His Cause of Death?

Joe Beauman Hall aka Joe B. Hall is reported to have died in the early morning hours of Saturday 15th January 2022. But what was the cause of death for Joe B. Hall? Did he have any disease prior to his death? The whole basketball community is mourning the heartbroken passing of basketball legend Joe B. Hall as you will discover in this obituary. We should also consider the persona of legendary basketball coaches and players.

Who was Joe B. Hall?

From 1972 to 1985, Joe B. Hall served as the head coach of the basketball team at the University of Kentucky, where he was the team’s head coach for nearly 13 years. For the same university, Joe B. Hall played and coached championship teams in 1949 and 1978, respectively. As an assistant coach under Adolph Rupp at Regis University and Central Missouri State University, he followed in the footsteps of his great predecessor Adolph Rupp before returning to the UK in 1965.

Joe B. Hall Death Cause and illness explained

Kentucky reached its fifth NCAA men’s Division I basketball championship during his tenure as head coach. The public is curious as to the cause of the death of Joe B. Hall, but no information has been provided regarding his health condition. The great basketball coach Joe B. Hall has passed away at the age of 93, a natural death because he was 93 years old when he breathed his last breath on 15th January 2022.

Joe B. Hall Wife and Kids

Previously, Joe B. Hall lived happily with his wife and two children. Joe B. Hall married Katharine Dennis Hall on 9th May 2007. Kate was born in Berry, Kentucky, on 25th October 1931, and Joe was born on 30th November 1928. They have two children, Kathy Summers and Judy Derrickson. At the time of his death, Joe B. Hall was estimated to have a net worth of $5 million USD. Due to his fame and reputation as a basketball coach, he received a large amount of remuneration.

