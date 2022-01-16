Joe B. Hall, Kentucky’s Hall of Fame Basketball Coach, has Died

Joe B. Hall, who succeeded Adolph Rupp and led Kentucky to a national championship in 1978, has died. Joe B. Hall was 93.

Following notification from Joe B. Hall’s family to current Wildcats coach John Calipari, the program announced Hall’s death in a social media post-Saturday morning. Calipari and Hall were close, and Hall was often at Kentucky practices and games. When cheerleaders spell out the state’s name during timeouts, the retired coach often provided the “Y”.

During a series of tweets, Calipari described Hall as “my friend, my mentor, and an icon of our profession and state”. The coach squeezed him tightly during his prayer for him.

It is with great sadness we share the passing of the great Joe B. Hall. Our hearts are with the Hall family. We love you, Joe B. pic.twitter.com/SahjbGOexb — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022

Coach Hall always met me with a smile, including two days ago when I went to see him and hold his hand. He understood everything that was said, and as I prayed for him, he squeezed my hand tight. pic.twitter.com/O5UpBn9DfZ — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022

In 13 years with Kentucky, Hall went 297-100. Growing up 20 miles north of the University of Kentucky campus in Cynthiana, Kentucky, the former player and long-time assistant to Rupp succeeded him in 1972 when the latter had to retire.

After going 20–8 in Hall’s first year, the Wildcats finished the season with a 13–13 record, their worst record in 50 years. After six years, he led them back to national prominence and the pinnacle of college basketball.

Kentucky reached the Final Four in 1975 for the first time since 1966, led by Kevin Grevey, Jimmy Dan Conner, and Rick Robey. The Wildcats lost to UCLA 92-85 in the championship game, coach John Wooden’s last game with the Bruins.

Joe B. Hall Wife and Kids

Previously, Joe B. Hall lived happily with his wife and two children. Joe B. Hall married Katharine Dennis Hall on 9th May 2007. Kate was born in Berry, Kentucky, on 25th October 1931, and Joe was born on 30th November 1928. They have two children, Kathy Summers and Judy Derrickson. At the time of his death, Joe B. Hall was estimated to have a net worth of $5 million USD. Due to his fame and reputation as a basketball coach, he received a large amount of remuneration.

