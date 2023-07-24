Amid Real Madrid Links, Kylian Mbappe Unhappy With PSG Decision

(CTN News) – At this current point in time, Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe looks closer to leaving Paris Saint-Germain than at any time in the past.

As far as he is concerned, there have been a few instances in the past when he has been linked with a move away from the French club, but this time around, it seems as though the club are eager to see him depart this summer.

One of the main reasons for this is the fact that he only has a year left on the current contract he has with the Ligue 1 champions, so he has no choice but to leave.

As for the rumour mill, there is no doubt that Real Madrid is being touted as a possible destination for the footballer.

The PSG are not keen on seeing Mbappe walk out as a free agent a year later, as they will lose out on a significant transfer fee if he walks out as a free agent a year later. Whether he signs an extension or chooses to leave this summer, they want him to make a decision by then.

Real Madrid, it should come as no surprise, are the team that has been heavily linked with signing Mbappe in the past few months. It seems now that there is a bit more clarity regarding the situation of the French World Cup winner at Paris St Germain.

Mbappe, it was reported by Sports Zone (via PSG Talk), wasn’t keen on the club appointing Luis Enrique as their new manager this summer, according to Sports Zone. Furthermore, he is not too happy with the transfer policy that they are taking at the moment either.

Mbappe unhappy with PSG decision amid Real Madrid links

This summer, PSG were linked with several managers before ultimately appointing Enrique as their new manager. There is no doubt that he is one of the best Real Madrid coaches in the world, but at the same time, it is also true that he has never managed to win a trophy outside of Barcelona.

It is also important to point out that PSG’s transfer policy has certainly undergone a massive change over the past few years in terms of their transfer policy.

It seems that there was a tendency for them to fill up the team with superstars, but they were unable to find the right balance, and as a result, they were not able to achieve the goal of winning the Champions League as a result.

In the era of the Galacticos, Real Madrid also experienced something very similar to this situation.

Mbappe’s future remains to be seen, and it remains to be seen what his future holds for him. Having only a year left on his contract, he does hold a lot of the cards at the moment, and it’s a win-win situation for him.

