Ime Udoka Faces A Significant Suspension If He Continues Coaching For The Celtics
Ime Udoka Faces A Significant Suspension If He Continues Coaching For The Celtics

Published

7 hours ago

Ime Udoka

(CTN News) – If Ime Udoka violates the rules of the team, he may be suspended for most or all of the 2022-23 Celtics season. According to multiple reports, if Ime Udoka violates the rules of the Boston Celtics,

Ime Udoka will face a “significant” suspension, according to the Boston Globe.

According to sources, Ime Udoka is being punished because of “his role in a consensual, intimate relationship with a member of staff of the franchise who is also a consensual partner,” and he is expected to be disciplined.

There were sources telling the ESPN reporter that that people were on the team, and that the relationship went against the team’s guidelines.

Therefore, a suspension could last for the whole season of the Celtics in 2022-2023, according to those sources. There is no indication that Udoka’s job is on the line according to ESPN’s sources.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, among others, confirmed Wednesday night that Udoka has been suspended as a result of his disciplinary actions.

There is a possibility that a final decision on Udoka may come down sometime on Thursday, according to Himmelsbach. After replacing Brad Stevens following the departure of the Celtics in the summer of 2021, Udoka was hired by the team.

As the team’s president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens took over Danny Ainge’s position in the front office of the Celtics, replacing Ainge in the front office. Will Hardy, Udoka’s top assistant coach, recently resigned from Udoka so that he could join Ainge and coach the Utah Jazz instead.

It was reported by Wojnarowski that Joe Mazzulla, who was an assistant coach for the Celtics, would be given serious consideration if Udoka were suspended in the interim.

In addition to serving as an assistant coach for the Spurs, 76ers, and Nets as well as having a career as an NBA player, Udoka joined the Celtics in 2018.Currently, he is engaged to actress Nia Long, and the couple has a 11-year-old son who is the couple’s only child.

