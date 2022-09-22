Connect with us

Sports

Thailand Enters the T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Playoffs With A Win Over PNG
Advertisement

Sports

Jalen Hill, At 22, Passed Away Early Wednesday Morning, UCLA Confirmed

Sports

Aaron Judge's 60th Home Run Catcher Might Be The Purest Baseball Fan Alive

Sports

Von Miller haircut for free, he carefully considered every aspect of his haircut

News Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Sign Wide Receiver Cole Beasley To The Practice Squad

Sports

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Vikings Analysis: Jalen Hurts Rolled To His Right

Sports

Injury Prone Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders Has Suffered Yet Another Setback

Sports

Lions vs. Commanders: The Detroit Lions Is One Of Their Most Explosive Offensive Weapon

Sports

Patriots vs. Steelers: The Patriots Got Into The Win Column For The First Time

Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks Are Undefeated This Season Except For One - Parking

Sports

Buccaneers vs. Saints, Tom Brady And The Bucs Finally Get A Win vs. The Saints

Sports

INACTIVES: Lions VS Commanders

Sports

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska: Takeaways From The Sooners' Win Over The Cornhuskers.

Sports

Nebraska Football Team Has Reportedly Made A Strong Pitch To Urban Meyer

News Sports

'Erling Haaland Is On Pace To Break Premier League Goals Record'

Sports

Canelo vs GGG 3 Live Stream: Where To Watch Boxing Online, Fighter Records

Sports

FIFA 23: FUT Web/Companion App Release Date Revealed

Sports

Jaylen Watson Steals The Show As The Chiefs Defeat The Los Angeles Chargers 27-24

Sports

Sheriff vs. Manchester United: How Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0

Sports

Roger Federer Has Retired From Professional Tennis After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Sports

Thailand Enters the T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Playoffs With A Win Over PNG

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thailand Enters the T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Playoffs With A Win Over PNG

(CTN News) – The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier playoffs were won by Ireland over Scotland and Thailand over PNG.

After winning the toss, Vicky Ara’a took four wickets to restrict Thailand to just 93/8. When Thailand were 34/5, Chanida Sutthiruang’s unbeaten 32-ball 36 pulled things back.

In a must-win game, Sutthiruang found little support at the other end, with wickets falling relentlessly. Thailand ended up scoring just 93 runs.

Thailand Enter the T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier playoffs With a win over PNG in a Close Game

match11 1

PNG fought back with Tanya Ruma playing some crisp shots during the run chase, but Nattaya Boochatham had Sibona Jimmy early.

Despite a couple of wickets by Onnicha Kamchomphu in the middle overs, the decisive blow came in the penultimate over.

Thai Woemn gained control with 21 needed off two overs after Boochatham took three wickets and conceded just four runs.

As a result, they won the match by 12 runs and qualified for the playoffs.

Related CTN News:

Iga Swiatek wins her first U.S. Open, making her a new tennis powerhouse

Darren Waller’s contract with the Raiders has been extended

The Steelers Inactive List Doesn’t Reflect Injuries Due To A Healthy Team

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading