Thailand Enters the T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Playoffs With A Win Over PNG

(CTN News) – The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier playoffs were won by Ireland over Scotland and Thailand over PNG.

After winning the toss, Vicky Ara’a took four wickets to restrict Thailand to just 93/8. When Thailand were 34/5, Chanida Sutthiruang’s unbeaten 32-ball 36 pulled things back.

In a must-win game, Sutthiruang found little support at the other end, with wickets falling relentlessly. Thailand ended up scoring just 93 runs.

Thailand Enter the T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier playoffs With a win over PNG in a Close Game

PNG fought back with Tanya Ruma playing some crisp shots during the run chase, but Nattaya Boochatham had Sibona Jimmy early.

Despite a couple of wickets by Onnicha Kamchomphu in the middle overs, the decisive blow came in the penultimate over.

Thai Woemn gained control with 21 needed off two overs after Boochatham took three wickets and conceded just four runs.

As a result, they won the match by 12 runs and qualified for the playoffs.

