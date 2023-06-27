What Hawks Are Supposed To Be On The Trade Block?

(CTN News) – League sources report that the Atlanta Hawks have been among the most active teams in the trade rumor mill.

It has been reported in the days leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft that the Hawks may attempt to move around in the draft and reshape their roster using some combination of players and picks.

The draft has passed, and the only move that was made was the sending of a 2027 second round pick for the rights to Mouhamed Gueye, who was selected with the 39th overall pick last Thursday.

Even so, that has not settled down the speculation surrounding Atlanta’s veteran players, some of whom have been linked to multiple teams who may be interested in trading for them.

From Marc Stein’s Substack blog, he reports:

It is evident that there is a great deal to unpack here. Prior to draft day, the Dallas Mavericks had a great need for big men but rejected all offers for John Collins and Clint Capela, choosing Richaun Holmes and Dereck Lively II instead. Therefore, the pursuit of shaking up the starting frontcourt will likely be hindered by a trade partner.

Second, the Hawks’ attempt to acquire Pascal Siakam illustrates their aggressiveness in trade negotiations and their determination not to back down.

He is due a little under $38 million in 2023-24, but if he does not agree to an extension, he will become a free agent that offseason. My opinion is that there is an extremely slim chance that a deal will be completed here.

The Hawks appear increasingly motivated to move De’Andre Hunter, as evidenced by their links to Indiana and Detroit.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo, Atlanta is also looking to shake up their roster prior to the draft, with the following reports:

Fischer essentially reiterates Stein’s reporting on De’Andre Hunter, but he also reports on Dejounte Murray’s availability during negotiations. In other words, if you’re keeping track, every current starter except Trae Young is available at a reasonable price.

What is the significance of all this talk about player movement? Currently, as Marc Stein mentioned, the Hawks’ financial situation places them significantly within the luxury tax threshold. Since 2015, the Atlanta Hawks have never been taxed under their current ownership.

In his report on the Hoop Collective live show during the draft, Brian Windhorst of ESPN stated the following:

The general manager of the team, Landry Field, disputed this interpretation in an interview with local radio station 92.9, stating that the team has the latitude to enter into the tax arrangements:

As the new season begins on July 1, the roster and financial status of the 2023-24 Hawks will soon be clear.

