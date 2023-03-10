Europa League Matchup Between Sporting CP And Arsenal: Predictions, Picks

(CTN News) – As the two teams begin their Round of 16 series in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Sporting CP of Portugal will face Arsenal of the English Premier League.

Earlier in the season, Sporting won 5-1 on aggregate over Danish side Midtjylland in the knockout round playoffs, while Arsenal finished first in Group A, earning an automatic place in the Round of 16.

There will be a kickoff at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. On Paramount+, you can watch the entire event live.

Europa League: Arsenal vs. Sporting CP

The date is Thursday, March 9

Date and time: 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time

No TV channel is available

Paramount+ Live Stream

Picks, odds, and predictions

CP for Sporting: +240

Sporting: +240

+120 for Arsenal

Arsenal is a moneyline pick at +120.

It was relatively easy for Sporting to defeat Midtjylland, recording a 1-1 draw at home and a 4-0 victory away from home. In Champions League play, Sporting finished third, falling to the Europa League as they attempt to make a deep run in the tournament.

The team will face an uphill battle against Arsenal, who have been at the top of the Premier League table for most of the 2022-23 season.

In the group stage, Arsenal won five of its six matches, with their only loss coming to PSV Eindhoven on Matchday 5. The team finished first in Group A, two points clear of PSV as they awaited their opponent in the knockout round playoffs.

In EPL play, Mikel Arteta’s team, led by Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, have won their last four matches, reducing the gap between them and second-place Manchester City.

In Liga Portugal, Sporting CP is ranked fourth, 15 points behind Europa League leaders Benfica. Also, they have won their last four matches across all competitions, and have lost only twice in their last 11 games.

Through 22 games in Liga Portugal this season, Pedro Goncalves has recorded 12 goals and six assists. They will, however, be without Manuel Ugarte, who is serving a one-match suspension for accumulation of yellow cards.

During the 2018 edition of the Europa League, the teams met twice, with Arsenal winning both matches 1-0 and drawing scoreless.

The Gunners have been impressive in Europa League play this season, despite the long-term absence of Gabriel Jesus (knee), so back them to take victory on the road and advance to the second leg.

SEE ALSO:

World Baseball Classic 2023 – Schedule, Live Stream, And TV Listings: Italy vs Cuba