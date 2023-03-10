Connect with us

Sports

The Kansas Coach Will Miss The Big 12 Tournament Opener After Being Hospitalized
Advertisement

Sports

Europa League Matchup Between Sporting CP And Arsenal: Predictions, Picks

Sports

World Baseball Classic 2023 - Schedule, Live Stream, And TV Listings: Italy vs Cuba

Sports

As a Result, Tom Brady Says That His Comeback From The NFL Will Take Time

Sports

Lamar Jackson Gets Franchise Tag From Ravens

Sports

UEFA Champions League Picks, Predictions, Odds: Bayern Munich To Beat PSG

Sports

Boston Celtics At Cleveland Cavaliers: NBA Preview And Tips

Sports

Saints To Sign Derek Carr, Ex-Raiders Quarterback

Sports

More Than Meets the Eye: Thailand's Thriving Sports Culture

Sports News

2024 Paris Olympics Ticket Sales Off To A Slow Start

Sports

Here's How To Watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth From Anywhere In The World

Sports

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Submits Ciryl Gane

Tech sport Sports

Sports: A New Way to Have Fun

Sports

F1 Broadcast Updates Include New Graphics And Helmet Cams

Sports

The NHL Trade Deadline 2023: A Look At All The Moves That Took Place On Friday

Sports

Purdue 63, Wisconsin 61: Purdue Sole (Champs) In Cheeseland

Sports

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico Matches And Head-To-Heads

Sports

How to Watch the 2023 F1 World Championship with a VPN

Sports

Kevin Durant Debuts As The Phoenix Suns Top The Charlotte Hornets

Sports

The Impact Of Social Media On The Sport Of Basketball

Sports

The Kansas Coach Will Miss The Big 12 Tournament Opener After Being Hospitalized

Published

42 mins ago

on

The Kansas Coach Will Miss The Big 12 Tournament Opener After Being Hospitalized

(CTN News) – In a release from the school, Kansas coach Bill Self has announced that he will be unable to coach the Jayhawks during the Big 12 quarterfinal game on Thursday due to illness.

Norm Roberts, the assistant coach of the team, will lead the team in its quarterfinal matchup against West Virginia.

The university did not provide any further details about Self’s illness, other than to say that he is doing well and recovering at the University of Kansas Health system and that he is receiving the finest care available.

In the event that the Jayhawks advance to the Final Four, there is no word yet on whether Self will rejoin the team there.

There will be no surprise if Kansas enters the Big 12 tournament ranked fourth with a record of 25-6 and in contention for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced on Sunday.

During his second season at the school, Self won the national title for the second time in his career by defeating North Carolina in the championship game.

It was reported that Self was present for a shootaround at T-Mobile Kansas Center on Wednesday, and he appeared to be in good health.

In about 20 minutes of time outside the locker room, he spoke with reporters and told them that his team was ready for another run at the March Madness championship.

It has been talked about that we would go to Kansas City to try and put ourselves in a better position to win this thing. However, we know that we really need to take it one game at a time,” he said.

I have made it a point to emphasize that we should go out there and give it our best shot. What the (Big 12) tournament can do for you is that it can validate what you have been doing in the regular season.

In that sense, this is an Kansas opportunity for it to be validated.”

SEE ALSO:

Europa League Matchup Between Sporting CP And Arsenal: Predictions, Picks

World Baseball Classic 2023 – Schedule, Live Stream, And TV Listings: Italy vs Cuba

As a Result, Tom Brady Says That His Comeback From The NFL Will Take Time
Related Topics:
Continue Reading