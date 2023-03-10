The Kansas Coach Will Miss The Big 12 Tournament Opener After Being Hospitalized

(CTN News) – In a release from the school, Kansas coach Bill Self has announced that he will be unable to coach the Jayhawks during the Big 12 quarterfinal game on Thursday due to illness.

Norm Roberts, the assistant coach of the team, will lead the team in its quarterfinal matchup against West Virginia.

The university did not provide any further details about Self’s illness, other than to say that he is doing well and recovering at the University of Kansas Health system and that he is receiving the finest care available.

In the event that the Jayhawks advance to the Final Four, there is no word yet on whether Self will rejoin the team there.

There will be no surprise if Kansas enters the Big 12 tournament ranked fourth with a record of 25-6 and in contention for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced on Sunday.

During his second season at the school, Self won the national title for the second time in his career by defeating North Carolina in the championship game.

It was reported that Self was present for a shootaround at T-Mobile Kansas Center on Wednesday, and he appeared to be in good health.

In about 20 minutes of time outside the locker room, he spoke with reporters and told them that his team was ready for another run at the March Madness championship.

It has been talked about that we would go to Kansas City to try and put ourselves in a better position to win this thing. However, we know that we really need to take it one game at a time,” he said.

I have made it a point to emphasize that we should go out there and give it our best shot. What the (Big 12) tournament can do for you is that it can validate what you have been doing in the regular season.

In that sense, this is an Kansas opportunity for it to be validated.”

SEE ALSO:

Europa League Matchup Between Sporting CP And Arsenal: Predictions, Picks