Lamar Jackson Gets Franchise Tag From Ravens

(CTN News) – A franchise tag has been applied to quarterback Lamar Jackson by the Ravens. Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag to sign their new player.

With the non-exclusive tag, he is able to make a salary of $32.4 million in 2023, which is about 13 million less than the salary he would have received with the exclusive tag.

In other words, the Ravens will be able to free up a great deal of cap space before the winter free agency period begins on March 15.

It does, however, mean that Lamar Jackson is able to negotiate with teams from other leagues. The open market will be open to Jackson starting March 13th, and he will be able to test out his value on a free basis. A deal can be reached with another team as early as March 15 if he wants to do so.

In the event that he accepts an offer sheet from another club, the Ravens would have an opportunity to match his offer. A team that does not choose to do so will get both of that team’s picks in the first round if they choose not to.

When the Ravens sign the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, he would remain with the team for another year if he is not able to strike a deal with another team.

Another possibility is that Jackson may be traded. It is possible that Jackson will sign the tag and be traded, or that the Ravens will match the offer sheet of another team and trade Lamar Jackson. A trade has not been a factor for Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta.

Despite Jackson’s freedom to test the market, the Ravens hope he will return to Baltimore.

It has been common for players to receive franchise tags in Baltimore and across the league, and then sign long-term contracts later,” DeCosta explained.

By doing so, we will be able to reach an agreement that is fair to both Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way.

As of July 17, the Ravens and Jackson still have time to negotiate and conclude a deal before Jackson would be subject to the franchise tag for 2023.

It is possible that the Ravens will apply for the franchise tag again next season, after which he would be free to sign with another team.

Historically, the Ravens have tagged players and negotiated a deal at a later date. With five of their previously seven franchise tagged players, they have done so.

A deal has been in the works between Baltimore and Jackson for the past two years. Jackson and DeCosta met recently in Jackson’s hometown of Miami, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

