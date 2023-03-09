Connect with us

World Baseball Classic 2023 - Schedule, Live Stream, And TV Listings: Italy vs Cuba
World Baseball Classic 2023 – Schedule, Live Stream, And TV Listings: Italy vs Cuba

World Baseball Classic 2023 - Schedule, Live Stream, And TV Listings: Italy vs Cuba

(CTN News) – This is a very significant matchup that will take place during the World Baseball Classic between Italy and Cuba.

The first game of group A’s pool play has already been lost by Cuba, and Italy needs to start off well in order to avoid being swept aside by them.

There is no doubt that it is difficult to come back from a 0-2 deficit and that it is not much easier to do it from a 1-0 deficit, so both teams are in need of winning.

A potential run into the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic tournament awaits them if they manage to win the Italy vs Cuba matchup.

It is safe to say that Group A is a relatively wide open group, and any two teams could find themselves in the mix.

How long will it take for Italy to play Cuba? World Baseball Classic match details have been released for the upcoming match

In order for the teams to prepare for this hotly contested match in March, both teams will have a little bit of time to prepare for the game on March 9 at 6 am EST.

I have included a summary of the remaining schedule for the World Baseball Classic, which can be found here:

  • On March 8th at 10 p.m., the FS1 broadcast of Australia vs. South Korea will take place

  • On March 8 at 11 p.m., there will be a FS2 broadcast of Panama versus Netherlands

  • On March 9th at 5 a.m., FS2 will broadcast the China vs. Japan match

  • On March 9 at 6 a.m., there will be an Italian vs Cuba Tubi game

  • On March 9 at 10 p.m., there will be a match between the Czech Republic and China Tubi

  • 9th of March, 11:30 p.m. The game between Cuba and Panama will be broadcast on FS1.

It should be noted that the Group stage ends on March 15, which gives all teams, including Italy and Cuba, until then to secure their place in the competition.

I recommend FuboTV as an excellent streaming World Baseball Classic service if you want to watch the game online. As part of its live channels, it has FS1 and FS2, which are both live channels of the network.

In this area, most of the games are broadcast. As well as this, it also offers a free week-long trial, which is something that not many services offer.

In the long run, it can be expensive, but it also ensures that one will never miss a World Baseball Classic game, including the Italy vs. Cuba game, as it is a part of the latest edition.

