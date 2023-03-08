As a Result, Tom Brady Says That His Comeback From The NFL Will Take Time

Connect with us

(CTN News) – Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady said Tuesday that he is too busy with his latest role right now to be involved in another comeback.

His latest role is not as a movie star, as a Fox Sports analyst (that will not happen until 2024), or as a businessman running a Tom Brady clothing line or TB12 empire. Being a cat dad is a very rewarding experience.

There is no way Brady has time to play again in the NFL, as he tweeted, “Anyone who thinks I will be able to play again has never adopted a kitten for their daughter when she was 2 months old.”

Rich Eisen said on Friday’s “Rich Eisen Show” that Brady might not be done with football after all and that “folks are saying, ‘Keep an eye on Miami’.” This reaction was in response to Rich Eisen’s statement.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay adopted two Siamese mix kittens for Tom Brady 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, who has an affinity for animals, from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Brady, Vivi, and their 13-year-old son Benjamin, spent the holiday season volunteering for the organization in New York (Brady’s other son, Jack, 15, lives with his mother in New York).

In the past, Brady and the Miami Dolphins have been linked after the NFL found the Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross and Vice Chairman/Limited Partner Bruce Beal guilty of violating tampering rules by contacting Tom Brady and his agent Don Yee while Brady was under contract with the New England Patriots, as well as when he was with the Buccaneers in the years 2019-2020 and 2021.

In addition to discussions about joining the franchise as a player, there was also discussion of joining the franchise as a limited partner or football executive.

The NFL announced on Feb. 1 that Tom Brady would be retiring this time “for good,” and that he would not be returning to the league.

As he seems to be taking his new role seriously, he has been sharing videos of the cats on his Instagram stories, including one with a cat sleeping in his arms, another with him cuddling a cat, and a video of kittens wrestling among each other.

What is Tom Brady’s win loss record?

Tom Brady was 251-84 in his career.

