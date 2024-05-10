Connect with us

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Results Expected Today or Tomorrow

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Updates MSBSHSE Results Expected Today or Tomorrow

(CTN News) – Maharesult.nic.in MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Today (May 10), the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the results of the class 10th and 12th board exams 2024.

According to reports from various media outlets, it is expected that MSBSHSE will release the results for both classes by today or tomorrow.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact date and time of the eagerly anticipated board results. Once the results are declared, MSBSHSE will promptly activate the results link on its official website, mahresult.nic.in, after which students can access their results. Mahresult.nic.in or Mahahsscboard.in are the official websites for checking results.

The Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE Examinations were conducted between February and March 2024. The SSC Class 10th exam occurred between March 1 and March 26, while the HSC Class 12th exam occurred between February 21 and March 19.

Over 15 lakh students took this year’s Maharashtra Board HSC examination, while over 16 lakh students took the Maharashtra Board SSC examination.


assembly election result 1646879

Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date and Time

The Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE 10th and 12th results are likely to be announced today, Tuesday, 10 May 2024.

However, reports suggest that the results may be announced on Wednesday, 11 May 2024. Students should note that the exact date and time for MAHA SSC and HSC results have yet to be determined.

For updates on Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Results 2024, please check this space regularly.

How do you check the Maharshtra HSC, SSC Board Exam 2024 results?

Please follow the steps below to access the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Result 2024:

  1. Visit mahresult.nic.in to view the official MAH results.
  2. You will find links to Maharashtra SSC and HSC Result 2024 on the homepage.
  3. Please enter your login credentials and click the submit button.
  4. You can access your results and download them.
  5. You should print out a copy of the downloaded results for future reference.

Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: Login Details

Candidates may require the following login details when checking Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE 10th and 12th results 2024.

  • Roll number
  • Mother’s Name
  • Application Number

Candidates will find these details on the admit cards for Maharashtra Board exams.

Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: Minimum Passing Marks

Students who have taken the Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE 10th and 12th exams this year should be aware that they must achieve a minimum of 35 percent in each subject (both theory and practical) to pass.
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

