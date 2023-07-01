Connect with us

ESPN Laid Off Big Names In Sports Analyst Roles
Published

35 mins ago

(CTN News) – There was another round of layoffs at ESPN on Friday, according to a report out of the New York Post. About 20 on-air personalities are on their way out, according to the report.

The ESPN layoffs are said to be part of a three round process in which Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams, Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, and LaPhonso Ellis are among the names who have been let go.

While Steve Young and Suzy Kolber are considered “in trouble.”

As it stands, some names in college football appear to be safe, as the likes of Chris Fowler will remain at ESPN as the show’s top play-by-play announcer, but he did not receive the raise he sought in negotiations.

The company also brought on Pat McAfee in an expanded role this spring.

As a result of the changes, ESPN released a statement.

According to ESPN’s spokesperson, given the current economic environment, ESPN has determined that there are some additional savings that can be made in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and this process has begun as a result.

It is expected that this exercise will result in a small group of job cuts in the near term and an ongoing focus on managing costs as we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead.

There is no doubt that this is a very challenging process, as it involves individuals who have made a tremendous impact on our company over the years.

Taking these difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure that we are able to grow our business in the future.

As one of the first cuts, vice president of communications Mike Soltys was let go after 43 years with the company, a position he held for 43 years.

Neil Everett, an anchor at SportsCenter who was also a household name in the entertainment industry, left the company in recent days as well.

Additionally, the New York Post reported that ESPN is hoping that by cutting those making in excess of $7 figures per year, it will be able to save more behind-the-scenes personnel, although not everyone who will be let go will be earning more than a million dollars per year.

