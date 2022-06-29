England Captain Eoin Morgan Retires From International Cricket

(CTN News) – ECB confirmed that England’s white-ball captain Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket on Tuesday.
Eoin Morgan is the all-time leading run-scorer and most-capped player in both ODI and T20I matches for England Men, according to the ECB.
As captain of England Men in 2019, the 35-year-old won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time in his 13-year international career,” according to the ECB.
Furthermore, Eoin Morgan was a member of the England team that won the 2010 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.
England achieved number one in the ICC world rankings during his seven-year tenure as Men’s ODI captain, which included series victories against all major nations.
As a result of careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.
To end what has been without a doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career has not been an easy decision for me, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for myself and for both England white-ball teams I have led,” Eoin Morgan said.
Eoin Morgan’s achievements
- In 225 ODI appearances, he scored 6,957 runs, including 13 hundreds at an average of 39.75
- Eoin Morgan led England to 76 victories in 126 ODI matches as captain, which is the best win percentage by any England men’s ODI captain in history.
- Having captained the Men’s T20I team 72 times, he is equal to MS Dhoni as the most T20 international captain.
- A total of 2,458 runs were scored by Eoin Morgan while representing England on 115 occasions.
- During his three-year Test career, he won 16 caps and scored two centuries.
- At the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, he also holds the world record for most sixes in an ODI innings with 17.
- For his services to cricket, he received a CBE in 2020.
Related CTN News: