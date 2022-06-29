England Captain Eoin Morgan Retires From International Cricket

(CTN News) – ECB confirmed that England’s white-ball captain Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket on Tuesday.

Eoin Morgan is the all-time leading run-scorer and most-capped player in both ODI and T20I matches for England Men, according to the ECB.

As captain of England Men in 2019, the 35-year-old won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time in his 13-year international career,” according to the ECB.

Furthermore, Eoin Morgan was a member of the England team that won the 2010 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

England achieved number one in the ICC world rankings during his seven-year tenure as Men’s ODI captain, which included series victories against all major nations.

As a result of careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

To end what has been without a doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career has not been an easy decision for me, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for myself and for both England white-ball teams I have led,” Eoin Morgan said.

Eoin Morgan’s achievements

In 225 ODI appearances, he scored 6,957 runs, including 13 hundreds at an average of 39.75

Eoin Morgan led England to 76 victories in 126 ODI matches as captain, which is the best win percentage by any England men’s ODI captain in history.

Having captained the Men’s T20I team 72 times, he is equal to MS Dhoni as the most T20 international captain.

A total of 2,458 runs were scored by Eoin Morgan while representing England on 115 occasions.

During his three-year Test career, he won 16 caps and scored two centuries.

At the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, he also holds the world record for most sixes in an ODI innings with 17.

For his services to cricket, he received a CBE in 2020.

