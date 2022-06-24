WWE Money In The Bank 2022: Match Card, Start Time & Live Streaming Details

(CTN News) – WWE will host its next big premium live event, WWE Money In The Bank 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night, July 2, local time.

Since 2010, WWE has hosted the Money In The Bank 2022 PPV featuring The Money in the Bank ladder match. As for the 2022 event, four championship matches will be held alongside the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder matches.

Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Omos are currently lined up to face each other in the Men’s MITB ladder match and are yet to be joined by four others. A ladder match between Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Lacey Evans is currently scheduled, with three more contestants to follow. The PPV will also feature Ronda Rousey defending her title against Natalya.

Bianca Belair to defend the Raw women’s championship title at WWE Money In the Bank 2022

Meanwhile, defending champion Bianca Belair will face Carmella in the WWE Raw women’s championship match. After defeating Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka, and Becky Lynch in the fatal five-way match, Carmella qualified for the bout.

Theory defends the WWE United States Championship title against Bobby Lashley while The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship title against The Street Profits.

WWE Money In The Bank 2022: Confirmed match card so far

Men’s MITB Ladder match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos (four participants yet to be announced)

Women’s MITB ladder match: Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans (three participants yet to be announced)

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella for the RAW Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs.Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Usos (C) vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship

Date- June 2 in US and July 3 in India

Time- 8 PM ET in the US and 5:30 AM IST in India

Venue- Allstate Arena, in Chicago, Illinois

WWE Money In The Bank 2022: Live Streaming Details

Watch the Money In The Bank PPV live on Sony Sports Network in India for WWE fans. Live streaming of the PPV will be available on Sony LIV’s app and website. Results of the matches will be posted on WWE’s social media accounts. On BT Sport Box Office in the UK and on Peacock in the US, the PPV will be available.

Related CTN News: