Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Passed Away

(CTN News) – The 26-year-old Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has passed away.

Jaylon Ferguson played three seasons in the NFL, all with Baltimore. At Louisiana Tech, he set the record for career sacks in the college Football Bowl Subdivision (45).

The cause of death has not yet been determined, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a questionable death in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue at approximately 11:25 p.m. on June 21, 2022,

Baltimore police said. “Officers found 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson, unresponsive, being treated by medics. Medics pronounced Jaylon Ferguson dead on the scene after he lost consciousness. At this time, there are no signs of trauma or foul play suspected.”

With four and a half sacks as a pro, Ferguson was drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2019.

In a statement, the Ravens said they were deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jaylon Jaylon Ferguson. “He had a big smile and an infectious personality. He was a kind, respectful young man. Our deepest condolences go out to Jaylon’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Jaylon Ferguson’s Career

Ferguson was born Dec. 14, 1995, in St. Francisville, Louisiana, and attended West Feliciana High School. He recorded 45 sacks at Louisiana Tech, one more than Arizona State linebacker Terrell Suggs.

Jaylon Ferguson was a third-team AP All-American in 2018.

“The LA Tech Family mourns the loss of former Bulldog great, Ferguson, who passed away suddenly this morning,” the Louisiana Tech football program tweeted. “His God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality will be remembered.

We send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”

