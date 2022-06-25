Esports Biggest Esports Upsets Ever: Predicting High-Value Bets

The journey of Esports started two decades ago, now, it is immensely popular, and many gamers play it on virtual platforms like รวมเว็บสล็อต. Titles such as League of Legends and Starcraft II have made esports more popular universally.

Like other competitive ecosystems, players have their own hero, joker, and rogue, and it comes with a friendly interface and fascinating storyline.

But capriciousness is part of every game, there are upsets in Esports where the dark horse goes beyond the wildest expectation, or the most favored team fails miserably. There are incidents where unknown teams clinched or were a step behind taking the trophy.



Cloud 9 winning

Cloud nine winning the ELEAGUE Major in Boston in 2018 was such an unprecedented occurrence. Cloud 9 won the challenger stage matches with ease. But in the legend stage, they stumbled G2, and Space Soldiers blocked their winning spree. But their spirit was high.

They won the following matches eliminating other teams. Cloud 9 took their vengeance against G2 in the champion stage. To date, it is one of the biggest ESports upsets in the history of CSGO.

ENCE was the biggest star

2019 was a year with many unpredictable eSports events, the year before many major sports events were withheld due to the Covid19 pandemic. CSGO witnessed many volatile sessions. Two teams beating all odds reached the apex.

AVANGAR and ENCE were the two teams that broke all myths about their susceptibility. They almost achieved the title.

ENCE was the biggest star of the tournament. Not only were they the underdog, but they took two top-tier teams on their knees. After beating NaVi and Team Liquid, they were defeated by Astralis in the grand finale.

Taipei Assassins

The saga of Taipei Assassins in LOLWorlds 2012 is one of the close heart memory among many gamers.

The underrated team gave the sleepless night to mighty opponents; their performance was stunning.

Toyz and his team fought gallantly against worthy opponents like Moscow 5, NaJin Sword, and all-time favorite Azubu. Taipei Assassins showed their skill and endurance against Moscow 5 and Azubu in spite of the initial setback.

OG win

OG`s Cinderella narrative in The International Title 2018 will always be remembered as the biggest esports upset. OG showed a number of memorable feats that were close to or summit of the Dota2 food chain for quite a while but never clinched the Aegis of Immortals.

After many futile TI campaigns, two of their foremost players flew, and s4 left the team to try their fortune elsewhere. It was a setback for the team. But as two players, Topson and Ana, joined the team, the morale enhanced.

They showed their vigor like never before and were the victor of the Aegis of the Immortals against all odds.

If you have staked on esports upsets, you know the enormous payout you could win, and the excitement you experience is unfathomable.

