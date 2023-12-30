Connect with us

Reports Suggest The Warriors May Trade Their Star Player.
Reports Suggest The Warriors May Trade Their Star Player.

(CTN News) -The intricate Warriors relationship between Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins has emerged as a significant development for the Golden State this season.

Given their similar strengths and weaknesses, Steve Kerr has made a conscious effort to keep them apart, resulting in limited playing time for either player.

In a recent article, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic thoroughly analyzed various scenarios, including the growing likelihood of Wiggins being traded.

It is worth noting that while I previously mentioned the Warriors’ hesitance to trade Wiggins shortly after he signed a contract extension at a favorable rate, I have since learned that this would not pose.

A significant obstacle for the Warriors to explore potential trade opportunities for Wiggins.

This is particularly true if he is unable to effectively play alongside Kuminga, and the Warriors ultimately determine that Kuminga is their preferred choice as the full-time small forward.

Andrew Wiggins’ potential trade from the Golden State is influenced by multiple factors. His underwhelming performance as an All-Star, inconsistency, and inability to consistently contribute at a high level have raised concerns among the Warriors’ management.

The team’s recent underperformance and failure to make the playoffs also contribute to the speculation of a trade. The upcoming trade deadline provides an opportunity for them to explore deals, potentially acquiring a player who can make an immediate impact.

Wiggins’ contract situation, with a hefty salary and multiple years remaining, adds complexity to the potential trade. Any trade involving Wiggins could have significant implications for both the team he may be traded to, potentially reshaping the NBA landscape and impacting the Warriors’ championship aspirations.

