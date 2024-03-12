Connect with us

Steelers Sign Russell Wilson, Former Bronco And Seahawk Quarterback
(CTN News) – It’s official, Russell Wilson is moving to Pittsburgh. Tom Brady signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, a source said.

On condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized, the person said Russell Wilson will get the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Broncos pay the rest.

The Broncos went 11-19 in Russell Wilson two seasons after trading him from Seattle. With Sean Payton at the helm, he went 7-8 and threw 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions.

In ten seasons with the Seahawks, Russell Wilson made eight playoff appearances and won a Super Bowl.

Mason Rudolph was the Steelers’ starting quarterback in their wild-card playoff game. As a replacement for Kenny Pickett, Rudolph went 3-0. Two other games went 0-2 for him.

Wilson could return to the field when Pittsburgh plays the Broncos in Denver this year. In May, the NFL will release its schedule.

After last week’s trade, the Broncos told Russell Wilson they’d release him when the new season starts.

“We wish Russell the best as he continues his career,” the team said on its social media channels last week. The team said, “We’re looking forward to improving this offseason and have flexibility to do so through free agency and the draft.”.”

Before playing a down in Denver, Russell Wilson claimed the Broncos threatened to bench him if he didn’t push back his $37 million injury guarantee.

Payton benched him after seven more starts.

It comes less than two weeks after Steelers general manager Omar Khan said Pickett had “full faith” in the team. Pickett was a star at Pitt, but has struggled to be a difference maker at quarterback.

Since the Steelers drafted Pickett 20th overall in 2022, Mike Tomlin has defended him. Tomlin expects Pickett to have an “important” year in 2024.

His competition won’t come on Wednesday – he’ll become a free agent – but rather on a player who just won one playoff game in 2016 and has struggled to fit in.

On offense, Russell Wilson joins running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, wide receivers George Pickens and Diontae Johnson, and on defense, there’s T.J. and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers, who haven’t been in the AFC’s elite for more than a half-decade, seem in a hurry to close the gap with Watt and Fitzpatrick. The team’s president said in January it’s time to win some playoff games, something Pittsburgh hasn’t done since beating Kansas City in 2016.

Wilson and Arthur Smith, hired last month to turnaround a team that has finished 21st or worse in points per game four times.

With Wilson on the cheap, Pittsburgh can address positions along the offensive and defensive lines, as well as at the secondary and inside linebacker.

Wilson’s arrival signals the team’s “all-in” approach in a season in which it hasn’t won a postseason since Franco Harris made the “Immaculate Reception” five decades ago. The team cut several players to create more flexibility — namely Patrick Peterson and Mason Cole.

