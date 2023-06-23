Chris Paul To Be Traded To Warriors For Jordan Poole, According To Sources

(CTN News) – The Washington Wizards traded Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul a few days ago, but they’ve agreed to trade him to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Thursday.

A protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick are also part of the deal, sources say.

With Beal waiving his no-trade clause for the Suns, Washington began a complete roster overhaul under Winger. In the deal, the Wizards got Chris Paul and Landry Shamet; first-round pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030; and second-round picks from 2024 through 2028, plus 2030, as well as cash from the Suns. From the Wizards, Phoenix got Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd.

A separate deal sent Chris Paul to Golden State for Poole and draft compensation.

As part of the Beal trade, the Wizards agreed to wait until the official completion to relocate Chris Paul to a third team so they could recoup more assets.

After spending the past decade facing the Warriors in the playoffs over and over again, Chris Paul winds up at Golden State. Since he officially took over from Bob Myers last week, Mike Dunleavy Jr. is making the first significant move of his tenure as GM.

While Stephen Curry isn’t on the court, Paul, 38, gives the Warriors a different way to attack defenses. Paul, 38, averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists for the Suns last season. Even though Paul has started every single regular-season game, 1,214 regular-season games, and 149 postseason games, it’s likely he’ll be playing reserve this year.

Paul was asked about the trade Thursday night, but neither team announced it.

According to The Charlotte Observer, he’s excited. “I’m so excited.”

Besides that, Chris Paul says he’s already talked to Curry.

Also, Paul has a $30 million expiring contract, compared with Poole’s four year extension that’s $140 million left. That’s a big chunk of money out of Golden State’s books as the Warriors face harsher penalties for spending big, as the new CBA is implemented.

The Warriors have to figure out if Draymond Green will sign a new contract after he opted out of his contract earlier this month.

Poole will step into the starting shooting guard spot vacated by Beal in the trade as part of the Wizards’ newly formed starting backcourt.

In a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Wizards got point guard Tyus Jones and sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics late Wednesday night — just before midnight, when he had to pick up his $36 million player option.

As a starter in 43 games this season, Poole averaged 24.6 points and 4.6 assists as the Warriors’ 28th pick in the NBA draft.

During preseason practice, Green punched Poole, so his season was overshadowed, and after playing well in Golden State’s run to the NBA title — averaging 17.0 points on 50.8% shooting overall and 39% from three — his numbers dropped to 10.3 points on 34% shooting overall and 25.4% from three.

According to sources, Washington forward Kyle Kuzma has declined his player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, according to Wojnarowski.

SEE ALSO:

Hershey Bears Win The Calder Cup On Mike Vecchione’s Overtime Goal