Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen: how to watch, stream UEFA Champions League Predictions

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen

2 hours ago

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen

(CTN News) – Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen: Brandt Sutton has locked in his best bets for Wednesday’s Viktoria Plzen vs. Barcelona UEFA Champions League match, which will be broadcast on Paramount Network

A 2022 UEFA Champions League group stage match between FC Barcelona and FC Viktoria Plzen will air on Paramount on Wednesday. During Barcelona’s history, they have won the Champions League five times, most recently in 2015.

Despite failing to advance past the group stage last season, Barcelona brought on talented players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha to turn things around.

For just the fourth time in their history, Viktoria Plzen will take part in the Champions League group stage. When you stream the match on Paramount, you can see what happens.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET from Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain ET time. On the 90-minute money line, Caesars Sportsbook lists Barcelona as the -1600 favorite (risk $1,600 to win $100), while Viktoria Plzen is the massive underdog (+3500).

There is an over/under of 3.5 goals scored and a draw is priced at +1100. The match will be streamed live on Paramount must-have Premium plan on Wednesday.

This season, you can watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match on Paramount+. Get a free trial of 7 days by signing up now.

In addition to sports content, you’ll also have access to movies and shows, including the UEFA Europa League, the Italian Serie A, the NWSL, and the NFL on CBS. Here’s your chance to get it all for free for 7 days.

How to watch Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen

UEFA Champions League picks for Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen

