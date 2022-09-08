Napoli vs. Liverpool Result, Highlights, And Analysis As Reds Hit For Four

(CTN News) – Napoli vs. Liverpool: Liverpool struggled to get off to a positive start to their Champions League campaign as they were thrashed 4-1 by Napoli in their first game of the season.

In Naples, the Reds fell far short of the standards required to reach the latter stages after being overrun by effervescent opposition last season.

A penalty conversion by Piotr Zielinski in the fifth minute gave Luciano Spalletti’s side an early lead, but Victor Osimhen was denied by Alisson moments later.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone extended their lead to three goals before halftime, despite their disappointment.

Luis Diaz’ almost immediate response was rendered irrelevant after Zielinski made another grab shortly after the restart.

Napoli vs. Liverpool result

1H 2H Final Napoli 3 1 4 Liverpool 0 1 1

Goals: Napoli vs. Liverpool

NAP: Zielinski pen (5th min)

NAP: Anguissa (31st min)

NAP: Simeone (45th min)

NAP: Zielinski (47th min)

LIV: Diaz (49th min)

Considering that there are still five games left in the group stage, it is perhaps too early for Liverpool to panic about their chances of reaching the knockout stages. This is given that five games remain in the group.

In spite of this, a return of three wins, three draws and two defeats, the most recent of which came in comprehensive fashion, across all competitions represents a concerning start to the season which should set alarm bells ringing.

Napoli vs. Liverpool team news

The Napoli striker Victor Osimhen makes his debut against Liverpool this weekend despite the fact that he has trained separately from the rest of the squad this week due to a muscle problem.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose nickname in the club’s supporters is “Kvaradona”, is also part of the exciting attack that he leads.

A facial fracture has been ruled out by an examination that was conducted following Hirving Lozano’s departure on a stretcher during the 2-1 win over Lazio on Saturday evening after he had been carried away on a stretcher. As a result of an injury, Diego Demme will be unable to take part in the game.

Napoli vs. Liverpool

Napoli lineup (4-2-3-1): Meret (GK) — Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Minjae, Olivera — Anguissa, Lobotka — Zielinski, Politano, Kvaratskhelia — Osimhen.

Subs: Sirigu, Jesus, Mario Rui, Ostigard, Zanoli, Elmas, Gaetano, Ndombele, Zerbin, Lozano, Raspadori, Simeone.

Despite the absence of Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jurgen Klopp does not start Thiago Alcantara or new signing Arthur in midfield.

As a result, James Milner returns to the starting lineup, while Robbie Firmino and Andy Robertson also return.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal and Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay are on the sidelines.

Napoli vs. Liverpool

Liverpool lineup (4-3-3): Alisson (GK) — Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson — Elliott, Fabinho, Milner — Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Thiago Alcantara, Jota, Tsimikas, Nunez, Arthur, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips.

