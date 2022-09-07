Connect with us

Sports

India Can Still Qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 Final: Here are the Details
Advertisement

Sports

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea: A Mislav Orsic Shock Stuns Thomas Tuchel In The UEFA Champions League

Sports

Donovan Mitchell Gets His Trade to Cleveland

Sports

2022-2023 EPL First Mid-Week Games Top Six Picks and How They Played Out

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Antony Goal, After Video Is Viewed By Fans

Sports

NFL Profiles: Darrel Williams

Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide Open With Six Touchdowns From Bryce Young

Sports

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Rafael Leao Shines As Champions Hold On

Sports

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State: Here Are Some Ways To Watch Orange Blossom Classic

Sports

Moises Caicedo Signed With Liverpool At The Last Minute

Sports

Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan Super 4 preview

Sports

Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: Everything You Need To Know

Sports

Michigan Football Team Opens Its Season Without LT Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green

Sports

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis Result: Defending Champions Remain Unbeaten In La Liga

News Video Sports

Liverpool and Everton Plat to a 0-0 Stalemate

Sports

Gerrard's Villa Put A Stop To Man City's Progress

Sports

BKFC Thailand 3 Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship "Watch Live"

Sports

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming

Sports

Leicester City vs. Manchester United live: Premier League Prediction, How To Watch, And When To Watch

Sports

Strategies Himiway Dealers Apply to Deal with Customers

Sports

India Can Still Qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 Final: Here are the Details

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

1 min ago

on

India Can Still Qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 Final

(CTN News) – What can India do to qualify for the Asia Cup final in 2022? Following India’s defeats to Pakistan on September 4 and Sri Lanka on September 6, everyone is asking this question.

During the Asia Cup 2022, India and Pakistan played two classic matches.

In the Super 4 match on Sunday (September 4), Pakistan returned the favor by winning by 5 wickets.

With a 6-wicket victory, Sri Lanka further dented India’s chances.

Can India qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 final? The scenarios are listed below.

1 How can India qualify Asia Cup final

slide1 1662354686

India’s path to the Asia Cup final is quite straightforward. In the Super 4 matches, they had to beat both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan by good margins.

India currently has a Net Run Rate of -0.125. After losing to SL, however, they need Pakistan to win to remain in contention for the final, and if Pakistan wins, they can bid farewell to Asia Cup.

Even if Afghanistan defeats Pakistan, India must beat the Afghans by a huge margin to take Pakistan’s +0.126 NRR. For India, it’s a rather dull situation.

2 How can Pakistan qualify Asia Cup final

slide2 1662354694

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are Pakistan’s remaining opponents in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4.

They must win at least one of them and ensure that the NRR is not adversely affected by their defeat in the other game.

Pakistan will, however, be eliminated from the Asia Cup if they lose both of their matches.

3 How can Sri Lanka qualify for the Asia Cup final

slide3 1662354702

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are in similar situations. In order to reach 4 points, the Islanders need to win one match against either India or Pakistan and maintain a positive NRR.

It will be important for Sri Lanka to watch the outings of all the other teams as well, and winning their two remaining games will guarantee a smooth trip to the final.

4 How can Afghanistan enter Asia Cup final

slide4 1662354710

For Afghanistan to remain in contention for the Asia Cup final in 2022, they must win both of their remaining matches.

As with India, even one defeat will end their Asia Cup journey. Since the Afghans have an NRR of -0.589, winning by a large margin is also essential.

Related CTN News:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading