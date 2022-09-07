India Can Still Qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 Final: Here are the Details

(CTN News) – What can India do to qualify for the Asia Cup final in 2022? Following India’s defeats to Pakistan on September 4 and Sri Lanka on September 6, everyone is asking this question.

During the Asia Cup 2022, India and Pakistan played two classic matches.

In the Super 4 match on Sunday (September 4), Pakistan returned the favor by winning by 5 wickets.

With a 6-wicket victory, Sri Lanka further dented India’s chances.

Can India qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 final? The scenarios are listed below.

1 How can India qualify Asia Cup final

India’s path to the Asia Cup final is quite straightforward. In the Super 4 matches, they had to beat both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan by good margins.

India currently has a Net Run Rate of -0.125. After losing to SL, however, they need Pakistan to win to remain in contention for the final, and if Pakistan wins, they can bid farewell to Asia Cup.

Even if Afghanistan defeats Pakistan, India must beat the Afghans by a huge margin to take Pakistan’s +0.126 NRR. For India, it’s a rather dull situation.

2 How can Pakistan qualify Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are Pakistan’s remaining opponents in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4.

They must win at least one of them and ensure that the NRR is not adversely affected by their defeat in the other game.

Pakistan will, however, be eliminated from the Asia Cup if they lose both of their matches.

3 How can Sri Lanka qualify for the Asia Cup final

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are in similar situations. In order to reach 4 points, the Islanders need to win one match against either India or Pakistan and maintain a positive NRR.

It will be important for Sri Lanka to watch the outings of all the other teams as well, and winning their two remaining games will guarantee a smooth trip to the final.

4 How can Afghanistan enter Asia Cup final

For Afghanistan to remain in contention for the Asia Cup final in 2022, they must win both of their remaining matches.

As with India, even one defeat will end their Asia Cup journey. Since the Afghans have an NRR of -0.589, winning by a large margin is also essential.

Related CTN News: