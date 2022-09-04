(CTN News) _Troubled financial manager bed bath behind He has been identified as the man who jumped to his death from the famous New Tribeca skyscraper known as “Jinja Building The Post has learned.

According to police sources, Gustavo Arnal, 52, fell from the 56th floor of Leonard Street on Friday, where he was executive vice president of the distressed home goods retailer.

The 60-story building is renowned for its deliberately skewed apartments stacked on top of one another, evoking the famous game “Jenga”.

Bed Bath & Bed and the Arnal family did not respond to letters that were left on Saturday.

According to MarketBeat.com, Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock for just over $1 million on August 16.

In 2020, Arnal joined the company. Recently, the company has been experiencing financial difficulties. Robert Miller

In 2020, Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond. Formerly the CFO of London-based cosmetics giant Avon, he worked for Procter & Gamble for 20 years.

Bed Bath & Beyond reported that he earned more than $2.9 million in 2021, including $775,000 in salary and the remainder in stock awards.

There have been recent disturbances at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Shares of New Jersey-based Union lost nearly a quarter of their value on Wednesday, after the company announced store closures, layoffs, and a possible share offering.

A new round of funding of more than $500 million has been secured for the company, and 20% of its workforce has been reduced.

There will be about 150 stores closing under the same name, but the chain Buybuy BABY will remain open.

56 Leonard Street is a luxury building, home to many famous people.

A few weeks ago, activist contributor Ryan Cohen, a billionaire co-founder of online pet products retailer Chewy Inc., sold Sold his shares in Bed Bath & Beyond after having taken a 10% stake only a few months ago, and pledged to make major changes to the company in the coming months.

There are 19-foot ceilings, double-height windows, white oak and stone floors, a gas fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, and three balconies totaling 1,252 square feet with views of the water and city skyline.

The home of many famous people, including singer Frank Ocean.

