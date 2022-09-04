Michigan Football Team Opens Its Season Without LT Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green

(CTN News) – It’s going to be a difficult season for Michigan Football without starting left tackle Ryan Hayes and inside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, both of whom are injured for Saturday’s game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

There is a good chance that Karsen Barnhart, who is the team’s utility offensive lineman, will be the team’s replacement at left tackle.

As part of the first-string offensive line during the pregame warmups, Barnhart operated with Trente Jones at right tackle, in place of Andrew Stueber, who had departed for the team.

Updates Of Michigan Football

The starting guards for the team are Trevor Keegan on the left and Zak Zinter on the right. It is expected that graduate transfer Olu Oluwatimi will make his Michigan Football debut in the center position.

There was a lot of surprise surrounding Hayes’ injury after coach Jim Harbaugh said Hill-Green was the only key player whose status was uncertain during the week leading up to Hayes’ injury. As a result of a soft-tissue injury that Hill-Green was dealing with during the weekend, he entered the weekend questionable.

According to Harbaugh, this has been one of the healthiest camps he has experienced during his coaching career, and other than linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, no other players missed Colorado State.

An offensive lineman who was a candidate for the Joe Moore Award has been involved in an incident.

In warmups prior to the game against the Rams, starting left tackle Ryan Hayes was spotted wearing street clothes and will miss the contest.

In warmups, it appears Karsen Barnhart is running with the starters and will most likely start. In essence, Barnhart is a hybrid lineman who can play any position on the line except center. Against Colorado State, Michigan will have Barnhart on its side.

Hayes’ injury is unknown, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

A precautionary hold is being put on Hayes, according to Jon Jansen.

An Michigan football starting lineman is ruled out for the Colorado State game

Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh announced an unconventional quarterback situation for the 2022 season.

During the week leading up to the season opener, Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara would start against Colorado State and that McCarthy would start against Hawaii in week two.

It would then be up to him and his staff to make the final decision about who would go forward with the starting quarterback job going forward. This would be for the remainder of the season.

