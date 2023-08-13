Connect with us

A Preseason Game Against The Chicago Bears Will Take Place This Saturday At 7 P.m.
A Preseason Game Against The Chicago Bears Will Take Place This Saturday At 7 P.m.

Published

25 seconds ago

on

A Preseason Game Against The Chicago Bears Will Take Place This Saturday At 7 P.m.

(CTN News) – Well, we’ve made it to the end. There will be another Chicago Tennessee Titans football game on Saturday, when the Titans, who have been on the road for seven long months, take on the Chicago Bears, along the shores of Lake Michigan, at Soldier Field.

Both teams are playing their first preseason game of the season. Please find all the details about how to watch the game – or listen to it – below.

What is the best way to watch the Tennessee Titans versus the Chicago Bears?

Who: Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Chicago Bears (0-0)

  • As part of the NFL preseason, the Titans will play their first of three games.

  • Exactly when: Saturday, August 12th at noon Eastern Time

  • Soldier Field (61,500 seats) in Chicago, Illinois is the venue for the game.

  • WKRN (Channel 2) in Nashville is the flagship station of the Nashville television market. There are three channels in surrounding areas to watch the game: WKNY (Channel 40) in Bowling Green, Tenn., WRCB (Channel 3), and WHNT (Channel 19) in Huntsville, Ala.

  • WREG (Channel 3) in Memphis, Tenn., WATE (Channel 6) in Knoxville, Tenn., and WJHL (Channel 11) in Tri-Cities, Tenn.

  • Play-by-play announcer Paul Burmeister, analyst Charles Davis, sideline announcer Cory Curtis.

  • The NFL Network is available on national television. The Chicago broadcast can be viewed by clicking here

  • There is a radio station in Nashville called Titans Radio Network (104.5). It can be heard on Sirius 134, XM 381, and SXM 381 (Internet 830).

  • The radio announcers will be Mike Keith (play-by-play), Dave McGinnis (analyst), Ramon Foster (sideline), and Rhett Bryan (gameday host).

  • The Titans app or TennesseeTitans.com are available for streaming.

  • In the SI Sportsbook, Chicago is rated as a 3.5-point favorite with an over/under of 37.5 points. Below you will find a complete analysis of the game, as well as a history of point spreads.

  • The Titans finished 7-10 last season, losing seven of their final eight games. The Bears finished the season with a record of 3-14. During the preseason last year, the Bears won all three games and the Titans were 2-1.

  • As of the season projections, the Titans are at plus-310 to win the AFC South, second only to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

  • According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bears are odds-on favorites to win the NFC North. As per FanDuel, the over/under win total for both teams is 7.5.

  • Tennessee opens its regular season at New Orleans on Sept. 10. Green Bay will open the season at home against the Bears.

  • It will be the Titans and Bears’ fourth preseason meeting in seven years, following their matchups in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

  • Last meeting: On Nov. 8, 2020, the Titans won 24-17 at Nissan Stadium to take a 7-6 advantage in the all-time series.

