2023 Asia Cup, India Defeated Sri Lanka To Qualify For The final

(CTN News) – In the second match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 (Super 4 stage), India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs on Tuesday after the islanders were bowled out for 172 in their second match of the series.

In the Asia Cup, spite of Sri Lanka chasing a relatively low target of 214, their chase was hampered by India’s measured bowling. Both pacers and spinners kept the Sri Lankan batters in check and took wickets regularly to keep them in check.

A 20-year-old Sri Lankan batsman named Dunith Wellalage came out as the leading scorer with a total of 42 runs, followed by a 41-run innings by Dhananjaya de Silva.

As a result of the rain that affected the match, Sri Lanka was bowled out in 41.3 overs.

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, India has qualified for the finals with their second victory in the Super 4 stage of the match.

It was earlier in the day that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. Although the Indian captain scored a century, the innings had a shaky start after Sri Lankan “young gun” Wellalage took two wickets in a row.

In 49 overs, Asia Cup Sri Lankan bowlers in an impressive display of bowling restricted the Indian side to 213 runs.

In total, he took out half of the Indian batting lineup, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya.

Sri Lanka selected Wellalage, 20, as Hasaranga’s replacement for the Asia Cup 2023 squad – who was ruled out with a shoulder injury – and he seized the opportunity with both hands.

The most valuable player for India was skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored 53 runs in his inning. The Asia Cup Indian batsmen failed to reach double figures in three of their innings.

Wellage, meanwhile, set a record for Sri Lanka by taking five wickets and conceding just 40 runs in the process. Charith Asalanka took four wickets and Maheesh Theekshana took one wicket during the match.

As a result of India’s dismissal in 49.1 overs, Sri Lanka has been set a target of 214 runs in 50 overs.

