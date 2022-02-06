Hollywood News
Jackass Forever Twitter Review: Viewers Say Knoxville’s Comedy is ‘Hilarious’
Jackass Forever is the latest American slapstick black comedy film directed by Jeff Tremaine. Jackass 4 is the sequel to Jackass 3D from 2010 and the fifth film in the Jackass series. It is a compilation of several pranks, skits, and stunts that are filmed to crack up the audience. On February 4, 2022, the movie was released in theatres after its world premiere at the Hollywood Theater in February 2022.
‘Jackass Forever’ Twitter review
Audiences loved the earlier films of the franchise, so they eagerly awaited the next film. A number of fans watched the film in theaters on the day of its release and tweeted their reactions. Fans loved it so much that they even planned to watch it again the next day.
Additionally, many mentioned how refreshing it was to go to the movies and laugh non-stop while being with the gang. Another user said he hadn’t expected a lot from the film, but it was hilarious. Another user praised the film and encouraged others to watch it soon.
Haven’t laughed that hard in a theater in a long ass time. Long Live @jackassworld #jackassforever
— Sithhead (@inversion747) February 5, 2022
We went to see Jackass Forever yesterday and it was the kind of movie we need right now.
It was like dipping into a comforting nostalgia bath, spending time with a bunch of old friends you hadn’t seen in a decade, then laughing as they do incredibly silly things.
Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DMCqgxqT19
— Dave Cook (@davescook) February 5, 2022
Wasn’t expecting a lot from jackass forever but that shit was hilarious it never gets old RIP Ryan Dunn
— andrew (@D_mariscal21) February 5, 2022
Jackass Forever’ Cast
In the movie, there are many well-known artists such as Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, Zach Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Eric Manaka, Compston “Darkshark” Wilson, Bam Margera, Eric André, Tor Belleci, Tony Hawk, Aaron “Jaws” Homoki, Francis Ngannou, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler, the Creator, Jules