Jackass Forever Twitter Review: Viewers Say Knoxville’s Comedy is ‘Hilarious’

Jackass Forever is the latest American slapstick black comedy film directed by Jeff Tremaine. Jackass 4 is the sequel to Jackass 3D from 2010 and the fifth film in the Jackass series. It is a compilation of several pranks, skits, and stunts that are filmed to crack up the audience. On February 4, 2022, the movie was released in theatres after its world premiere at the Hollywood Theater in February 2022.

‘Jackass Forever’ Twitter review

Audiences loved the earlier films of the franchise, so they eagerly awaited the next film. A number of fans watched the film in theaters on the day of its release and tweeted their reactions. Fans loved it so much that they even planned to watch it again the next day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow)

Must Read: Fast & Furious 10 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Additionally, many mentioned how refreshing it was to go to the movies and laugh non-stop while being with the gang. Another user said he hadn’t expected a lot from the film, but it was hilarious. Another user praised the film and encouraged others to watch it soon.