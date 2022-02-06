Connect with us

Jackass Forever Twitter Review: Viewers Say Knoxville's Comedy is 'Hilarious'
'Reacher' Twitter Review':Tom Cruise Becomes A Talking Point

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray Version to Include Deleted Scenes

Fast & Furious 10 Release date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Avatar 2 Trailer Released Date Teased by Sam Worthington

Red One: Chris Evans Cast In Dwayne Johnson's New Action Movie

Mission Impossible 7 and 8 Release Dates Have Been Announced

Next Two Mission Impossible Delayed Again Due to the Covid Pandemic

The Batman is Set To be The Longest Batman Film Ever Made, Check Its Runtime

'Eternals' Breaks Record for Biggest MCU Film on Disney+ After Its Release

Jackass Forever Twitter Review: Viewers Say Knoxville’s Comedy is ‘Hilarious’

Published

3 hours ago

on

Jackass Forever

Jackass Forever is the latest American slapstick black comedy film directed by Jeff Tremaine. Jackass 4 is the sequel to Jackass 3D from 2010 and the fifth film in the Jackass series. It is a compilation of several pranks, skits, and stunts that are filmed to crack up the audience. On February 4, 2022, the movie was released in theatres after its world premiere at the Hollywood Theater in February 2022.

‘Jackass Forever’ Twitter review

Audiences loved the earlier films of the franchise, so they eagerly awaited the next film. A number of fans watched the film in theaters on the day of its release and tweeted their reactions. Fans loved it so much that they even planned to watch it again the next day.

 

A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow)

Additionally, many mentioned how refreshing it was to go to the movies and laugh non-stop while being with the gang. Another user said he hadn’t expected a lot from the film, but it was hilarious. Another user praised the film and encouraged others to watch it soon.

Jackass Forever’ Cast

In the movie, there are many well-known artists such as Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, Zach Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Eric Manaka, Compston “Darkshark” Wilson, Bam Margera, Eric André, Tor Belleci, Tony Hawk, Aaron “Jaws” Homoki, Francis Ngannou, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler, the Creator, Jules

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

