Kylie Jenner Welcomes 2nd Baby Boy With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott on social media on Monday – with a blue heart, indicating it’s a boy.

The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul did not reveal the new baby’s name.

As the Instagram post was captioned with the date “2/2/22” and a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding hands with his big sister, Stormi, who turned four on Tuesday, the baby was apparently born Wednesday.

In addition, Kylie Jenner posted pictures of flowers sent to her and Scott, 30, from family members such as Kim Kardashian-West.

Must Read: Jackass Forever Breaks Box Office Records, Beats Spider-Man: No Way Home

Kylie Jenner welcomes her second baby

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of the baby’s tiny hands in her post. According to the Instagram caption, the baby was born on Wednesday, as the date was tagged with ‘2/2/22’ with blue heart emoticons, which may indicate that it is a boy. Kylie Jenner welcomed the baby boy just a day after her daughter celebrated her fourth birthday. The hand in the photo appears to be Stormi’s, as he squeezes the little baby’s tiny fingers into a fist while gripping his wrist. Take a look at her post-

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages for the new mom. Even though the reality star has not officially revealed the name of the baby, fans are speculating it to be ‘Angel.’

Kylie Jenner’s second baby name

As a result of comments from the beauty mogul’s friends and family, fans believe the baby is named Angel. Hailey Bieber and Kim shared adorable emojis. Similarly, Kourtney wrote, “Mommy of two lives (heart and prayer emoji).” Kylie Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner commented, “Angel Pie.” Kylie’s boyfriend Travis commented on his post with a blue heart, followed by six brown hearts. Her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, wrote, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel”. While Stassie Karanikolaou joined the bandwagon and wrote, “Angel baby,” Normani shared several white hearts, and Heather Sanders wrote, “beautiful mama & beautiful baby #2.”

Also Check:

Peacemaker’ Watch online Free Movie- HBO Max