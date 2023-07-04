Connect with us

Entertainment

Vietnam Bans Upcoming 2023 "Barbie" Movie from Theatres
Advertisement

News Entertainment

Hollywood Morns Death of Oscar-Winning Actor Alan Arkin Aged 89

Entertainment

'The Witcher' Season 3 Cliffhanger Makes Us Excited For Volume 2

Entertainment

Heartbeat (2023) Review: Cast & Where To Watch Online Free

Entertainment

Rihanna Steps Down As CEO Of Savage X Fenty, Appointed New CEO

Entertainment

Dutch Trans Woman Wins Miss International Queen 2023 in Thailand

Entertainment

Elton John's BBC Glastonbury 2023 Special Breaks Ratings Records [+SETLIST]

Entertainment

Forbidden Door 2023 Results: AEW X NJPW Toronto Winners

Entertainment

Squid Game Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Entertainment

Where To Watch And Stream ‘The Flash’ (2023) Online For Free?

Entertainment

Top 7 True Crime Documentaries That Will Keep You Intrigued

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [June 23rd-25th]

Entertainment

How To Watch Secret Invasion Online: Steam Season 1 Free Online

Entertainment

The Official London Theatre Kids Week a Huge Success

Entertainment

Discover the Ultimate Music World: ColdMP3 and its Wide Selection of Songs

Entertainment

Star Ocean Sci-Fi RPG Series Gets Stunning 2.5D Remake

Entertainment

Dr. Dre To Receive First-Ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award, Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

Entertainment

Zoey 102: Paramount+ Drops Trailer And Announces Premiere Date

Learning Entertainment

Exploring Alternative Streaming Platforms in 2023

Entertainment

TRAILER FOR KRAVEN THE HUNTER TEASES BLOODY ORIGIN SPIDER-MAN VILLAIN STORY

Entertainment

Vietnam Bans Upcoming 2023 “Barbie” Movie from Theatres

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Vietnam Bans Upcoming 2023 "Barbie" Movie from Theatres

Vietnam has banned the upcoming “Barbie” film from theatres because to sequences depicting China’s claims to territory in the South China Sea, according to state media on Monday.

Greta Gerwig’s fantasy comedy film about the famed doll, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was scheduled for a widespread release in Vietnam on July 21.

However, its performance schedule has been withdrawn off the websites of the country’s major theatre chains as a result of a government decision to ban the picture due to scenes including the so-called nine-dash line, according to state media.

China has long utilised the so-called nine-dash line to demonstrate its sweeping claims over the majority of the resource-rich sea, much to the chagrin of Hanoi, which also claims parts of the waterway.

“The film review board watched the film and decided to ban the screening of this film in Vietnam due to a violation regarding the ‘nine-dash line,'” Vi Kien Thanh, director of Vietnam’s Department of Cinema, told the Dan Tri news site.

Tien Phong, another state media site, said that the nine-dash line scenario appeared many times in the film.

Censors in communist Vietnam must approve all films for gratuitous violence, explicit sex scenes, or politically sensitive themes.

The action-adventure film “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland, was banned from theatres last year owing to sequences utilising the nine-dash line.

In 2018, Vietnam deleted a scene from the romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” that included a designer bag with a map of the world displaying the disputed South China Sea islands controlled by Beijing.

A year later, Hanoi pulled the animated DreamWorks picture “Abominable” from theatres due to the same issue, while Netflix was ordered last year to remove episodes of its “Pine Gap” series due to similar images.

The South China Sea contains major oil and gas deposits as well as shipping channels, and several of China’s neighbours are concerned that Beijing is attempting to expand its reach.

barbie

First Barbie in America

Barbie is a popular fashion doll created by American businesswoman Ruth Handler in 1959. The doll was manufactured by the toy company Mattel, Inc., and quickly became one of the most iconic toys in history. Barbie has since become a cultural icon, representing beauty, fashion, and aspiration for generations of children.

Barbie dolls are known for their distinctive look, featuring a tall and slender figure with a variety of hairstyles and outfits. Over the years, Barbie has been produced in numerous different themes and styles, including career-oriented dolls, celebrity-inspired dolls, and dolls representing different cultures and ethnicities.

Barbie’s popularity has led to the creation of a vast range of accessories, playsets, and other merchandise, including clothing, furniture, vehicles, and even movies. The brand has expanded beyond dolls to include animated films, television series, video games, and a wide range of consumer products.

While Barbie has faced criticism and controversy over the years, particularly regarding body image and unrealistic beauty standards, the brand has made efforts to diversify and promote inclusivity. In recent years, Mattel has introduced dolls with different body types, skin tones, and hair textures to better reflect the diversity of its audience.

Overall, Barbie remains an enduring and influential toy brand, loved by children and collectors alike, and continues to evolve to stay relevant in today’s changing world.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

High-Speed Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs