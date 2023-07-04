Vietnam Bans Upcoming 2023 “Barbie” Movie from Theatres

Vietnam has banned the upcoming “Barbie” film from theatres because to sequences depicting China’s claims to territory in the South China Sea, according to state media on Monday.

Greta Gerwig’s fantasy comedy film about the famed doll, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was scheduled for a widespread release in Vietnam on July 21.

However, its performance schedule has been withdrawn off the websites of the country’s major theatre chains as a result of a government decision to ban the picture due to scenes including the so-called nine-dash line, according to state media.

China has long utilised the so-called nine-dash line to demonstrate its sweeping claims over the majority of the resource-rich sea, much to the chagrin of Hanoi, which also claims parts of the waterway.

“The film review board watched the film and decided to ban the screening of this film in Vietnam due to a violation regarding the ‘nine-dash line,'” Vi Kien Thanh, director of Vietnam’s Department of Cinema, told the Dan Tri news site.

Tien Phong, another state media site, said that the nine-dash line scenario appeared many times in the film.

Censors in communist Vietnam must approve all films for gratuitous violence, explicit sex scenes, or politically sensitive themes.

The action-adventure film “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland, was banned from theatres last year owing to sequences utilising the nine-dash line.

In 2018, Vietnam deleted a scene from the romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” that included a designer bag with a map of the world displaying the disputed South China Sea islands controlled by Beijing.

A year later, Hanoi pulled the animated DreamWorks picture “Abominable” from theatres due to the same issue, while Netflix was ordered last year to remove episodes of its “Pine Gap” series due to similar images.

The South China Sea contains major oil and gas deposits as well as shipping channels, and several of China’s neighbours are concerned that Beijing is attempting to expand its reach.

