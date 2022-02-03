Lunar New Year fireworks are Banned in China ahead of the Beijing Olympics

During the Lunar New Year celebration on February 1, Tuesday, China marks the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the pandemic producing negative impacts, yesterday’s new year showed some positive effects on the climate. According to the Beijing Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau, the country has reported the cleanest new year since the bureau began measuring pollution. On Tuesday, the average concentration of air pollutants in Beijing stood at approximately five micrograms per cubic meter, according to news agency Sputnik. During Lunar New Year last year, the average air pollutants concentration was 289 micrograms – nearly 58 times higher than this year.

In Chinese culture, the Lunar New Year marks the end of the Year of the Ox and the beginning of the Year of the Tiger.

Tiger years are said to be years of courage, passion, and eagerness to take on new challenges. Additionally, it is also a time to honor ancestors and deities. In the past, people usually celebrated their ancestors with parades and reunions. In addition, people used to blast fireworks to ward off evil spirits during ancestral reunions. Due to the COVID pandemic and the upcoming Winter Olympics, the government banned the use of fireworks this time around.

Must Read: Lunar New Year 2022: Why are 2 Billion People Celebrating this Holiday?

People throng to temples instead of igniting firecrackers

Except for the national capital, the Communist government prohibited the sale and igniting of fireworks in Zhangjiakou, a city co-hosting the Winter Olympics. Along with fireworks, retail business establishments will also be prohibited during Spring Festival 2022. Universal Studios Beijing has been granted an exemption in order to hold a display during the holiday, according to Sputnik. In spite of restrictions, crowds gathered at temples to offer traditional prayers for the Year of the Tiger. Wang Ying, an accountant, said it’s better to pray outside the temple than ignite fireworks.

“I believe that sincerity is more important than incense sticks or fireworks,” she told the Associated Press after finishing her devotions.

Also Check: