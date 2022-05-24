The Johnny Depp Legal Team Expects Kate Moss to be Called as a Witness

There will be a television appearance on May 2 by Kate Moss. Depp’s legal team is expected to call Moss as a witness as a cross-examination witness during the ongoing trial between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, according to reports.

It has been reported that Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard in the 1990s, is expected to be called to testify by Depp’s legal team as a rebuttal witness in the ongoing trial between Depp and Heard, a source close to Depp told CNN.

Moss and Depp remain close to this day, according to a source close to the actor.

Heard, a veteran journalist who writes for The Washington Post has been sued by Johnny Depp for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in 2018, in which she defamed him without mentioning his name and falsely portrayed him as a sexual abuser.

A countersuit by Heard claims Depp, who acted as his attorney, made defamatory statements regarding her abuse allegations by referring to them as a “hoax”, which was defamatory in nature.

At the time that Heard and her sister were in an alleged altercation with Depp, Heard and her sister testified that they immediately thought of rumours related to Moss.

Heard stated that he knew rumours, a vague rumour, that he had heard about Whitney swinging at him, so he testified on that date.

The actor is quoted as saying in a 1998 Rolling Stone article that he dealt with the subject of romantic relationships, as he spoke with Thompson, “I was with Kate, and I think he tried to get straight to the point, like whether I beat her to death, probably telling him something like, ‘She gets severely beat.'”

Neither Depp’s team nor the editors of Rolling Stone have commented on the quote.

Testimony on Monday

A number of expert witnesses, including two doctors, were introduced by the legal team of Mr Heard during the trial proceedings on Monday.

Heard claims that Depp was slammed with a glass vodka bottle by Heard, who claims that he spoke softly and then slammed his hand against the bottle. This claim was not corroborated by the evidence presented by Dr. Richard Moore, an orthopaedic surgeon who specializes in hand surgery.

It was testified at trial by Dr. David Spiegel, a psychiatrist who specializes in intimate partner violence. He testified that following Depp’s actions he believes he behaved as someone who both has a substance use disorder as well as exhibits the same behaviours as someone that is prone to both. Depp was not examined by Moore or Spiegel, nor did either of them speak to him. Rather, both reviewed medical records as well as conversations with witnesses.

Kathryn Arnold, an entertainment industry expert who has conducted numerous studies on Depp’s and Heard’s career paths, also gave testimony today.

During the trial, Arnold stated that her opinion that Heard’s column did not have a significant impact on Depp’s career does not hold true.

She stated that the column had a very limited effect on his career. Almost no one knew there was an op-ed before Disney filed suit. If at all anyone else knew about it prior to filing suit, I’m not aware of it.

Alan argues that Heard has lost up to $50 million in future earnings because her attorney’s statement claiming that Heard’s claims are a hoax resulted in Depp’s attorney calling Heard’s claims a hoax, according to Arnold.

There will most likely be closing arguments given by the defence and plaintiff’s attorneys respectively on Friday.