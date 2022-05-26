Josh Duggar To Spend 12 Years In Prison For Child Pornography

(CTN News) – Former reality star Josh Duggar is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday, where he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.

TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting reality show focused on Josh Duggar’s large family. Attorneys have asked a court in Fayetteville, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock, to send him to prison for five years.

A Little Rock police detective arrested Josh Duggar after finding child porn files on his computer. Josh Duggar owned a car dealership where images of sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019.

Nineteen Kids and Counting was canceled by TLC in 2015 following allegations that Josh Duggar molested his sisters and a babysitter. Investigators started looking into the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations had expired.

Josh Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized

Apparently, Duggar confessed to the fondling and apologized. After the allegations resurfaced in 2015, Duggar publicly apologized for unspecified behavior and resigned as a lobbyist for the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian group.

In the months that followed, he publicly apologized for cheating on his wife and seeking treatment for his addiction to pornography.

Prosecutors asked for a 20-year sentence because of graphic images and the ages of the children involved, as well as court testimony about alleged abuse of Josh Duggar’s sisters.

In their sentencing memorandum, federal prosecutors noted that Duggar’s past behavior “provides an alarming glimpse into the extent of his sexual interest in children that the Court should consider at sentencing.