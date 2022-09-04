Entertainment
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London Will Be Livestreamed
(CTN News) _ Taylor Hawkins’ first tribute concert is taking place today at Wembley Stadium in London and will be streamed live via Paramount.
There’s Paramount+, Pluto TV, MTV’s YouTube channels, and on-demand via Paramount+, Pluto TV, and MTV VOD (starting September 5).
CBS and MTV will both show a special one-hour edition of the concert at 9 PM ET today.
It is also possible to stream the entire Taylor Hawkins event live for free on MTV’s YouTube channel.
The show features Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller, Lars Ulrich, Nandi Bushell,
Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers,
Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Chevy Metal. A special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock is also planned.
Tonight we’re here to celebrate Taylor Hawkins’ life, music, and love,” Grohl said.
Those of you who knew him personally knew that no one could make you smile, laugh, dance, or sing like he did.
Those of you who admired him from afar must have felt the same way.
So tonight, Taylor Hawkins we’ve gathered together his closest family, friends, musical heroes, and greatest inspirations in order to provide you with a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person.
Let’s dance and sing and cry and scream and make some noise because it’s going to be a long fucking night, right? I mean, you know what? This is going to be a long fucking night, right?””
Is the Taylor Hawkins tribute on TV?
