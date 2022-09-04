Connect with us

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London Will Be Livestreamed
Honk For Jesus, 'Save Your Soul' This Dark Satire Takes Place Within A Disgraced Megachurch

iBOMMA - iBOMMA Gave A Big Shock to Indian Users in Movie Streaming

Thai Superstar Lisa Wins MTV Award For K-Pop Artists

Anitta Serves, Glamorous Y2K Style In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals At Offset’s Party

Elon Musk's Mom Sleeps In The Garage When She Visits Son

Damiano David, The Band's Lead Singer, Who Wore Some Fringed Chaps On Stage

Michael Jackson Dance Were Played on Broadway Copied By Myles Frost

Meera Organizes Show in New York to Raise Funds For Flood Victims

Kourtney Kardashian Faces Backlash After Sharing Penelope's Makeup Routine

'Jamie Foxx' Goes Full Trump With Unbelievable Impression

Joey DeFrancesco - Death, Obituary, Life Biography, Age, Family, Wife, and Net Worth 2022

KGF Chapter 3 is Coming Soon: Check Release & Trailer

'Samaritan' is Amazon's Not-So-Good Film Starring Sylvester Stallone

The Nun 2 Will Hit Theaters Next Halloween Season

Gabbie Hanna Fans Freaked out After Worrying TikTok Posts

iBomma - Watch & Free Download House Of The Dragon On iBomma.net

HBO's 'House Of the Dragon' Premiere Broke Records, Over 10 Million Viewers

"The Last of Us" Is Scheduled To Be Released Sometime In 2023.

'House of the Dragon': All The Nerdiest Stuff You Need To Know

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London Will Be Livestreamed

(CTN News) _ Taylor Hawkins’ first tribute concert is taking place today at Wembley Stadium in London and will be streamed live via Paramount.

There’s Paramount+, Pluto TV, MTV’s YouTube channels, and on-demand via Paramount+, Pluto TV, and MTV VOD (starting September 5).

CBS and MTV will both show a special one-hour edition of the concert at 9 PM ET today.

It is also possible to stream the entire Taylor Hawkins event live for free on MTV’s YouTube channel.

The show features Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller, Lars Ulrich, Nandi Bushell,

Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers,

Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Chevy Metal. A special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock is also planned.

Foo Fighters opened the show with Oasis’ “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” and “Live Forever” with Liam Gallagher on vocals.

Tonight we’re here to celebrate Taylor Hawkins’ life, music, and love,” Grohl said.

Those of you who knew him personally knew that no one could make you smile, laugh, dance, or sing like he did.

Those of you who admired him from afar must have felt the same way.

So tonight, Taylor Hawkins we’ve gathered together his closest family, friends, musical heroes, and greatest inspirations in order to provide you with a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person.

Let’s dance and sing and cry and scream and make some noise because it’s going to be a long fucking night, right? I mean, you know what? This is going to be a long fucking night, right?””

Is the Taylor Hawkins tribute on TV?

Paramount will broadcast the event live on Paramount+ in the U.S., on Pluto TV internationally, and on MTV’s YouTube channels. The concert will also be available on-demand via Paramount+ starting September 3, with streaming options available on Pluto TV and MTV on-demand beginning the week of September…

