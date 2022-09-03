Connect with us

Entertainment Movies

Honk For Jesus, 'Save Your Soul' This Dark Satire Takes Place Within A Disgraced Megachurch
Advertisement

Entertainment

iBOMMA - iBOMMA Gave A Big Shock to Indian Users in Movie Streaming

Entertainment

Thai Superstar Lisa Wins MTV Award For K-Pop Artists

Entertainment

Anitta Serves, Glamorous Y2K Style In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals At Offset’s Party

Entertainment

Elon Musk's Mom Sleeps In The Garage When She Visits Son

Entertainment

Damiano David, The Band's Lead Singer, Who Wore Some Fringed Chaps On Stage

Entertainment

Michael Jackson Dance Were Played on Broadway Copied By Myles Frost

Entertainment

Meera Organizes Show in New York to Raise Funds For Flood Victims

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian Faces Backlash After Sharing Penelope's Makeup Routine

Entertainment

'Jamie Foxx' Goes Full Trump With Unbelievable Impression

Entertainment

Joey DeFrancesco - Death, Obituary, Life Biography, Age, Family, Wife, and Net Worth 2022

Entertainment

KGF Chapter 3 is Coming Soon: Check Release & Trailer

Entertainment Movies

'Samaritan' is Amazon's Not-So-Good Film Starring Sylvester Stallone

Entertainment

The Nun 2 Will Hit Theaters Next Halloween Season

Entertainment

Gabbie Hanna Fans Freaked out After Worrying TikTok Posts

Entertainment

iBomma - Watch & Free Download House Of The Dragon On iBomma.net

Entertainment

HBO's 'House Of the Dragon' Premiere Broke Records, Over 10 Million Viewers

Entertainment

"The Last of Us" Is Scheduled To Be Released Sometime In 2023.

Entertainment Hollywood News News

'House of the Dragon': All The Nerdiest Stuff You Need To Know

Entertainment

Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'The Great Flood': Everything We Know So Far

Entertainment

Honk For Jesus, ‘Save Your Soul’ This Dark Satire Takes Place Within A Disgraced Megachurch

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

14 mins ago

on

Honk For Jesus

(CTN News) – The movie “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” is an adaptation of a short film. As far as settings are concerned, it feels a little light in terms of the collection plate.

Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall as the disgraced pastor and his wife desperately plot a comeback make this dark satire watchable.

Pastor Childs, are the allegations true?” Brown’s Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs is asked near the film’s beginning, leaving the details of the scandal intentionally vague.
As the relentlessly upbeat pastor and his wife Trinitie (Hall) rebuild their Atlanta megachurch, which once boasted thousands of parishioners, they plan a triumphant reopening on Easter Sunday.
It appears that the Childs are also inviting a documentary crew to follow them around, fly-on-the-wall style, as they go about their business. Even so, there are enough uncomfortable moments that they frequently find themselves speaking directly with the unseen filmmakers.
That device represents the kind of thing that student filmmakers use, and writer-director Adamma Ebo — who produced the film with her twin sister Adanne, the stars, Daniel Kaluuya, and Jordan Peele — might have dispensed with it in this format.
However, it serves the purpose of forcing Brown and Hall to keep smiles plastered across their faces while tension simmers beneath the manicured surface as they see their empire slipping away.
The mighty have fallen so far that they resort to roadside preaching amid references to “the settlement” paid to those wronged. Also, they watch their congregants flock to another church run by a younger couple (Nicole Beharie, Conphidance), who aren’t particularly good at hiding their desire to capitalize on their competitors’ misfortunes.
Having made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival, “Honk for Jesus” obviously has commentary about the transactional nature of certain religious outfits baked into the concept, demonstrating how Pastor Childs’ flashy outfits and expensive shoes are an indicator of how their flocks are exploited.
The movie’s broader perspective feels underdeveloped. The song emphasizes the plight of the central couple, and particularly Trinitie’s commitment to standing by her lover.
As a result, the movie gives Brown and Hall a good showcase while establishing Ebo as an emerging talent. As a result, Ebo delivers in a big way.
As Pastor Childs concedes at one point, “I am not flawless.”.

Honk For Jesus, isn’t a flawless movie, but at least it’s interesting.

In US theaters and on Peacock, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” premieres on Sept. 2. 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading