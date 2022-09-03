Connect with us

Hollywood News

Anne Heche Spent 45 Minutes Trapped In A Burning House After The Crash
Advertisement

Hollywood News

Princess Diana Exemplified The Power Of Celebrity For Good

Hollywood News

Jason Sudeikis And Olivia Wilde Discuss Their Custody Battle Brutally

Hollywood News

Jennifer Flavin Files For Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage With Sylvester Stallone

Entertainment Hollywood News News

'House of the Dragon': All The Nerdiest Stuff You Need To Know

Entertainment Hollywood News

Echoes Season 2, Comes To Netflix, Release Date, and Update

Hollywood News News

Gary Busey Faces Sexual Assault Charges At A Fan Convention

Hollywood News

'Kid Cudi' Criticizes Erratic Behavior Of Former Friend, Kanye West

Hollywood News

Wolfgang Petersen, Blockbuster Filmmaker And Director Of 'Das Boot,' Passes Away

Hollywood News

Denise Dowse, From '90210' Actress, Dies At 64 Due To 'Heart attack'

Hollywood News

What Is The Story Of Des? The 'Never Have I Ever' Love Interest Of Devi's Season 3

Hollywood News News

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband

Hollywood News

Kevin Federline Deletes Britney Spears's Video From Instagram

Hollywood News

Olivia Wilde's Custody Battle With Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Ended

Hollywood News

Tommy Lee Shares A Naked Picture From His Bathroom

Hollywood News

Jennette McCurdy Defends Book Title 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'

Hollywood News

Issey Miyake, Japanese Designs Creator Dies At 84

Hollywood News

Anne Heche Is In A Coma After A Car Accident In Los Angeles

Hollywood News

New MTV Awards Performers Revealed 2022: Anitta, J Balvin & More

Hollywood News

The Actor Taron Egerton, Said He Felt Very, Very Famous After Meeting Britney Spears

Hollywood News

Anne Heche Spent 45 Minutes Trapped In A Burning House After The Crash

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

40 mins ago

on

Anne Heche

(CTN News) – As first responders attempted to reach Anne Heche to begin treating her, they were unable to reach her. It has been reported that she was trapped, mortally injured, for 45 minutes after her car crashed into a house in Los Angeles last month.

This is because Anne Heche was trapped, mortally injured, for 45 minutes.

In spite of the appalling flames and smoke from the crash, firefighters were unable to reach the car for 20 minutes after the fire. After that, they were not able to get the car out of the building to try to get her out.

This lasted for at least another 20 minutes, according to NBC, citing documents from the fire department and radio communications.

After the crash, Anne Heche, 53, died from inhalation injuries and burns, and also sustained a broken sternum as a result of the injuries he sustained. The death of the woman was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office a few days after she had been taken off life support in a hospital a few days earlier.

During the night of July 5th, she was thrown from her car after it jumped a curb and struck a west Los Angeles house, injuring her. Flames engulfed the car and the house as they burst into flames. Heche was the only one who was injured in the incident.

A 20-year-old son of the film and stage actor, who died without a will, has filed court papers attempting to control the estate of his mother.

Homer Laffoon, Heche’s son with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, has filed a petition in Los Angeles superior court, requesting that he be allowed to handle the estate of his mother, following her death.

Heche’s only heirs, according to her will, are Homer Laffoon and 13-year-old Atlas Tupper, the son she had with her former partner James Tupper, who was her son.

People Also Read:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading