Anne Heche Spent 45 Minutes Trapped In A Burning House After The Crash

(CTN News) – As first responders attempted to reach Anne Heche to begin treating her, they were unable to reach her. It has been reported that she was trapped, mortally injured, for 45 minutes after her car crashed into a house in Los Angeles last month.

In spite of the appalling flames and smoke from the crash, firefighters were unable to reach the car for 20 minutes after the fire. After that, they were not able to get the car out of the building to try to get her out.

This lasted for at least another 20 minutes, according to NBC, citing documents from the fire department and radio communications.

After the crash, Anne Heche, 53, died from inhalation injuries and burns, and also sustained a broken sternum as a result of the injuries he sustained. The death of the woman was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office a few days after she had been taken off life support in a hospital a few days earlier.

During the night of July 5th, she was thrown from her car after it jumped a curb and struck a west Los Angeles house, injuring her. Flames engulfed the car and the house as they burst into flames. Heche was the only one who was injured in the incident.

A 20-year-old son of the film and stage actor, who died without a will, has filed court papers attempting to control the estate of his mother.

Homer Laffoon, Heche’s son with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, has filed a petition in Los Angeles superior court, requesting that he be allowed to handle the estate of his mother, following her death.

Heche’s only heirs, according to her will, are Homer Laffoon and 13-year-old Atlas Tupper, the son she had with her former partner James Tupper, who was her son.

