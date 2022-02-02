‘Raising Dion’ Recap: A Look Back to Season 1

Netflix has finally released Raising Dion Season 2 after a long wait. Dion has gone through a lot since we last saw him face off against the Crooked Man, and he’s a very different kid now. However, since Season 1 ended two years ago, you might need a refresher on Raising Dion. We’ve been waiting two years between seasons!

You can read this recap if you need to get up to speed on Raising Dion or just want a refresher on the kid’s journey in Season 1.

Must Read:#1 Rihanna is Truly Pregnant With ASAP Rocky’s Baby

What is Raising Dion about?

An 8-year-old with superpowers (Ja’Siah Young) narrates the superhero series, Raising Dion. Just because Dion is in elementary school doesn’t mean that this series is for kids. Dion faces all of the villains and shadowy conspiracies that adult heroes have to contend with.

Starring Alisha Wainwright as Nicole, a widow of a scientist named Mark (executive producer Michael B. Jordan). An aurora event in Iceland gave a group of scientists superpowers. Mark was one of them. Mark passed these powers to Dion, who then died under mysterious circumstances. Who was Dion’s father? Nicole will have to cope with being a single mom to a kid with powers. So what exactly is BIONA doing? That was Season 1’s goal.

How did Raising Dion Season 1 end?

A shocking twist revealed that Mark was actually killed by his best friend and Dion’s godfather, Pat (Jason Ritter). During the aurora event, Pat gained powers that allowed him to turn into a storm of black clouds and evil energy. In fact, Dion gave that nasty, living superstorm a supervillain name: The Crooked Man.

As Dion’s godfather, he inserted himself into the family unit and even became close to Nicole. Pat wasn’t just interested in becoming Dion’s stepfather. Using Dion’s healing powers, he hoped to cure a side effect of that aurora event, even if that meant draining Dion’s life force.

Dion was fortunate in that his family and friends rallied around him to fight the Crooked Man. Dion’s classmates Esperanza (Sammi Haney) and Jonathan (Gavin Munn) helped out, as did BIONA CEO Suzanne Wu (Ali Ahn). Following the battle, the Crooked Man dissipated, releasing all the energy he’d gathered from his powered victims. Mark got to say goodbye to his wife and son.

Also Check: