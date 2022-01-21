Connect with us

Entertainment Trending News

'The Royal Treatment' Twitter Review, Winning Hearts Stars Laura Marano
Advertisement

Entertainment Trending News

Ozark Season 4 Release Date And Time: Where You Can Watch It?

Entertainment Trending News

Bridgerton Season 2 First Look Images, Release Date Announced by Netflix

Entertainment Trending News

Chris Daughtry Finally Revealed Hannah Price's Cause of Death

Entertainment

'Hannibal' actor "Gaspard Ulliel" has died at age 37: His Cause of Death

Entertainment Trending News

Mac Miller Fans Pay Emotional Tribute on his 30th Birthday Anniversary

Entertainment Trending News

Gaspard Ulliel, 'Moon Knight' Actor Dies After a Skiing Accident at the Age of 37

Entertainment Trending News

How I Met Your Father Pays Tribute to HIMYM Narrator Bob Saget

Entertainment Trending News

How I Met Your Father Streaming: Where to Watch It?

Entertainment Trending News

How I Met Your Father Twitter Review: Ardent Fans Hope for A Promising Start

Entertainment

‘The Royal Treatment’ Twitter Review, Winning Hearts Stars Laura Marano

Published

27 seconds ago

on

The Royal Treatment

The Royal Treatment was one of the first Over-The-Top releases of the week. New movies and shows have been flooding the various platforms over the weekend. Following its release on Netflix on Thursday, the romantic film received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Initial reactions from netizens seem to indicate that Laura Marano-Mena Massoud’s film is a hit. Audiences are already asking for a sequel. So, the film is certainly one to consider for a weekend binge-watch.

Related: Filmmaker to Make Sequel to “Smoke” a Crisis in Northern

The Royal Treatment Twitter review; netizens impressed and want a sequel

After the release of The Royal Treatment, it was often described as ‘cute’. One netizen called it a ‘comfort movie’, and others said the movie had given them just the ‘vibe’ they wanted.

Additionally, many felt that the film should get a sequel. Some even advocated a trilogy.

The plot of the film involves a hairdresser and a prince, and a Twitter user requested a sequel with the princess switching kingdoms.

It was so impressive that some netizens watched it for the second time right after watching it the first time. Right after asking ‘What?’ they watched it again. Who’s going to stop me?. Another shared a meme about watching it again, expressing excitement about doing so.

The Royal Treatment

The plot of The Royal Treatment involves Isabelle, played by Laura Marano, and Thomas, played by Mena Massoud. As a hairdresser and owner of a salon, the former is preparing for her wedding to the Prince.

The story follows the events that unfold after Isabelle gives the Prince a haircut at his palace, and the feelings they develop during the course of their personal lives.

In the role of Walter, Cameron Rhodes is among the other cast members.

Rick Jacobson directed the film. This is Holly Hester’s script. The film was shot in Dunedin, New Zealand, in February of last year.

Also Check:

Eternals 2 Release Date, Cast, and Here’s Everything You Should

Thai Military Warns Netizen Network Over Cyber Bill Protests

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?