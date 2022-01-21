‘The Royal Treatment’ Twitter Review, Winning Hearts Stars Laura Marano

The Royal Treatment was one of the first Over-The-Top releases of the week. New movies and shows have been flooding the various platforms over the weekend. Following its release on Netflix on Thursday, the romantic film received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Initial reactions from netizens seem to indicate that Laura Marano-Mena Massoud’s film is a hit. Audiences are already asking for a sequel. So, the film is certainly one to consider for a weekend binge-watch.

The Royal Treatment Twitter review; netizens impressed and want a sequel

After the release of The Royal Treatment, it was often described as ‘cute’. One netizen called it a ‘comfort movie’, and others said the movie had given them just the ‘vibe’ they wanted.

@lauramarano PLS THE ROYAL TREATMENT IS MY NEW COMFORT MOVIE ISTG I LOVE IT SM — zero + snoozing or smth (@dreamykh) January 20, 2022

Additionally, many felt that the film should get a sequel. Some even advocated a trilogy.

The Royal Treatment is giving me the vibe I need today. Haha @netflix @Netflix_PH — marj (@msnglng_) January 20, 2022

The plot of the film involves a hairdresser and a prince, and a Twitter user requested a sequel with the princess switching kingdoms. I just watched “The Royal treatment” & aweee man!!! SKSKSKSKS I want a 2. @lauramarano @MenaMassoud — michelle (@carolmichelle91) January 20, 2022 The royal treatment movie is such a cute movie!!! I need a sequel now!!!! 😍💯✨🙌🏼💃🏻 #TheRoyalTreatment — ѕнєяяу🤍 (@ianftpaulx) January 20, 2022