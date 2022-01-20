Entertainment
Bridgerton Season 2 First Look Images, Release Date Announced by Netflix
Bridgerton Season 2 has created a lot of buzzes online and is one of the most awaited shows. Season 2 of the show has been eagerly anticipated by fans since it was announced. The first-look photos for the upcoming Season were released by Netflix recently, and we have gathered them all here for you.
Netflix shared a series of photos on their official Instagram account, giving fans a peek at the upcoming season of the show. The streamer captioned the picture: “Who’s ready for Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s search for justice?”
Luv?????? BRIDGERTON SEASON 2 MARCH 25TH! (sic)”
The posters and photos tease viewers about what to expect from the series. The first picture shows Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Charithra Chandran as her sister Edwina. They are seated on a couch with their pet corgi.
Bridgerton Season 2′ release date and cast
Bridgerton is set in Regency-era London and revolves around the Bridgerton siblings – Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth as they all follow their journey through London society to find love, surrounded by friends and rivals.
