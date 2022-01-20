Bridgerton Season 2 First Look Images, Release Date Announced by Netflix

Bridgerton Season 2 has created a lot of buzzes online and is one of the most awaited shows. Season 2 of the show has been eagerly anticipated by fans since it was announced. The first-look photos for the upcoming Season were released by Netflix recently, and we have gathered them all here for you.

Netflix shared a series of photos on their official Instagram account, giving fans a peek at the upcoming season of the show. The streamer captioned the picture: “Who’s ready for Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s search for justice?”

Luv?????? BRIDGERTON SEASON 2 MARCH 25TH! (sic)”

The posters and photos tease viewers about what to expect from the series. The first picture shows Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Charithra Chandran as her sister Edwina. They are seated on a couch with their pet corgi.

Daphne Basset and Anthony Bridgerton have a conversation in the second picture. The third picture showcases Kate and Anthony’s first dance, which is one of their ballroom moments. Another picture shows Kate, Anthony, Benedict, and Jack hunting in a forest. All of these images have fueled viewers’ excitement for the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Bridgerton Season 2′ release date and cast

Bridgerton is set in Regency-era London and revolves around the Bridgerton siblings – Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth as they all follow their journey through London society to find love, surrounded by friends and rivals.

Bridgerton Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on 25 March 2022, and several of its cast members will reprise their roles, including actors Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Golda Rosheuvel, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, and Polly Walker.

Chris Van Dusen created and produced the American period drama series for streaming television.

Also Check: