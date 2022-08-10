Legendary Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies At 81

(CTN News) – Lamont Dozier, the prolific singer-songwriter who composed and produced hits like “Stop! In The Name Of Love,” “Baby Love,” and “Two Hearts,” died at the age of 81.

According to a statement, Lamont Dozier died at home on Monday.

As part of the songwriting trio that included brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, Lamont Dozier was one of the most recognizable members.

Known as Holland-Dozier-Holland, the group wrote and produced chart-topping songs for Diana Ross and the Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas, the Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, and others.

Lamont Dozier has also worked with contemporary artists such as Kanye West, Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, and the Black Eyed Peas.

Many of his songs have been covered by the Rolling Stones, Linda Ronstadt, and James Taylor, among others.

According to his family’s obituary, Lamont Dozier was one of the most humble musical geniuses to achieve the level of success he did.

Born and raised in Detroit, the Holland brothers and Dozier were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

According to the museum, Motown wouldn’t exist without Holland-Dozier-Holland.

Barbara Ullman, Lamont Dozier’s wife of more than 40 years, died in 2021. Among his children were songwriter-record producer Beau Dozier and composer Paris Ray Dozier…

Related CTN News: