Anne Heche ‘Is Not Expected to Survive’ After Crash

https://www.chiangraitimes.com/news/anne-heche-in-stable-condition/According to a statement from the actress Anne Heche publicist, she has been in a coma since shortly after the car she was driving crashed into a home in Los Angeles last week.

According to her publicist’s statement on behalf of her family and friends, Anne Heche remains in a coma and is not expected to survive the injuries she sustained in a car accident last week.

According to authorities, Ms. Heche, 53, was seriously injured when her Mini Cooper collided with a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles on Aug. 5. She sustained a severe anoxic brain injury and was being treated at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital.

SEE ALSO: Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash, Family Asks for prayers – Update

“She has long intended to donate her organs and is currently being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” according to the statement.

As a result of the crash, 59 firefighters spent more than an hour extinguishing the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. According to the authorities, Ms. Heche was the only person in the vehicle.

SEE ALSO: Anne Heche Is In A Coma After A Car Accident In Los Angeles

Her role as good and evil twins on the NBC soap opera “Another World” earned her a Daytime Emmy award in 1991.

She starred in several popular Hollywood films in the late 1990s, including “Donnie Brasco,” “Wag the Dog” and “Six Days Seven Nights.” Besides performing on Broadway, she continued to have television roles, including on “Men in Trees” in 2006 and “Hung” in 2009, and she received a nomination for a Tony Award for “Proof” in 2002 and “Twentieth Century” in 2004.

Her postproduction projects include “Supercell,” a movie with Alec Baldwin, and HBO‘s “The Idol,” according to IMDb. According to Variety, she had recently completed filming for “Girl in Room 13,” a Lifetime film scheduled for release in September.

 

 
