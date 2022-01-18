Jim Carrey Celebrates His 60th Birthday With Hilarious Video

Jim Carrey celebrated his 60th birthday with a hilarious video in which he stated that he was 60 and sexy. Jim Carrey made his fans laugh uncontrollably when they couldn’t get enough of his impeccable comic timing in The Mask. Carrey received numerous birthday wishes from friends and family members, but his birthday was made even more special when Beyonce shared his childhood picture on her website.

Jim Carrey rings in his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

In a 10-second video shared on Tuesday, January 18, the Dumb and Dumber actor said, “I’m 60 and sexy! Tonight, I’m having creamed corn with strained peaches.”. In the caption, he added, “It’s my birthday!”. Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I love you all!!! I added a string of emoticons. Take a look.

It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!! 🙏🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/WvFtbMty80 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 17, 2022

In response to his Tweet, many fans responded with equally hilarious responses and thanked him for entertaining them through the years. One Twitterati joked that they share Jim’s birthday and wrote, “I’ve always liked the fact that we share a birthday. I’ve told people I’m the same birthday as Jim Carrey and Betty White. Thank you for entertaining me for 30 years. Some sent him virtual birthday hugs, while others wished him a happy birthday.

I’ve always loved that we share a birthday. I loved telling people that I have the same birthday as Jim Carrey and Betty White. Thank you for entertaining me for 30 years 🙂 — Birtheth (@Moveth) January 17, 2022 Whether it be adults, young children, or even the elderly, Jim Carrey‘s style & humor has appealed to one & all four decades & there is no doubt in my mind that he will go down in history as the greatest comedic & character actor of his or any other time. — Thirsty4Chicken (Nick) (@Thirst4Chicken) January 17, 2022

Celebrity Beyonce shared a throwback photo of Jim on her website, while actor Cary Elwes also posted a throwback photo with Jim and wrote, “Happy 60th to one of my oldest friends and the funniest guy I know: @JimCarrey.” Happy 60th to one of my oldest friends and the funniest guy I know: @JimCarrey 🎂👏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rvQqeTYhvz — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 17, 2022