Connect with us

Entertainment Trending News

Jim Carrey Celebrates His 60th Birthday With Hilarious Video
Advertisement

Entertainment Trending News

Christine Brinkley, 67, Shows off Her Supermodel Body in a Skimpy Black Bikini

Entertainment Trending News

Moon Knight Trailer Out: Marc Spector Turns Into the Fierce Moon Knight

Entertainment Trending News

Moon Knight Will Premiere on Disney+ On This Date, Starring Oscar Isaac

Entertainment Trending News

It was Exciting for Betty White to Perform Live for Queen Elizabeth Once

Entertainment Trending News

Google Honors Late Star Betty White With a Special Easter Egg on Her Birthday

Entertainment

Joss Whedon Defends himself from Allegations of Justice League Misconduct by Calling Ray Fisher a 'Bad Actor'

Entertainment Trending News

There are 5 Common Misconceptions About Marilyn Monroe

Entertainment Trending News

Rapper Sad Frosty, an Underground Legend, Dies at 24

Entertainment Trending News

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2: Watch Online to Save 20% on HBO Max

Entertainment

Jim Carrey Celebrates His 60th Birthday With Hilarious Video

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey celebrated his 60th birthday with a hilarious video in which he stated that he was 60 and sexy. Jim Carrey made his fans laugh uncontrollably when they couldn’t get enough of his impeccable comic timing in The Mask. Carrey received numerous birthday wishes from friends and family members, but his birthday was made even more special when Beyonce shared his childhood picture on her website.

Jim Carrey rings in his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

In a 10-second video shared on Tuesday, January 18, the Dumb and Dumber actor said, “I’m 60 and sexy! Tonight, I’m having creamed corn with strained peaches.”. In the caption, he added, “It’s my birthday!”. Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I love you all!!! I added a string of emoticons. Take a look.

In response to his Tweet, many fans responded with equally hilarious responses and thanked him for entertaining them through the years. One Twitterati joked that they share Jim’s birthday and wrote, “I’ve always liked the fact that we share a birthday. I’ve told people I’m the same birthday as Jim Carrey and Betty White. Thank you for entertaining me for 30 years. Some sent him virtual birthday hugs, while others wished him a happy birthday.

Celebrity Beyonce shared a throwback photo of Jim on her website, while actor Cary Elwes also posted a throwback photo with Jim and wrote, “Happy 60th to one of my oldest friends and the funniest guy I know: @JimCarrey.”

Recently, he narrated The Weeknd’s fifth studio album Dawn FM as a soft rock radio host. It will be released in the US in April 2022 as Sonic the Hedgehog 2, in which he will reprise the role of Doctor Eggman. Also featured in the cast are Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessy, Idris Elba, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, among others.

Also Check:

Barack Obama ‘Significantly Scales Back’ Birthday Celebrations

“Silk King” Jim Thompson Remains a Daily Presence in Thailand

 

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?