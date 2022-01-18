Microsoft Will Acquire ‘Call Of Duty’ Maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 Billion

According to Microsoft Xbox, the company plans to support all platforms where Activision Blizzard games are already available.

Microsoft, known for its Windows operating system and Xbox video game console, will acquire video game holding firm Activision Blizzard for $66.7 billion. By closing the deal, Microsoft will be able to offer all the popular Activision titles on its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, thereby expanding its subscriber base. Once the acquisition is complete, the entire Activision Blizzard team will report to Microsoft Gaming.

Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard following the closing of the transaction between the two companies. Activision Blizzard’s team and business will report to Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming. Microsoft is paying Activision $95 per share, which equates to $68.7 billion. LinkedIn, which Microsoft acquired back in 2016, cost $26 billion. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard shows its commitment to gaming.

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass will soon offer the Activision Blizzard games

Microsoft will be able to add a variety of popular Activision games, including Call Of Duty and Candy Crush, to the Xbox Game Pass once the deal is complete. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will also help the company compete with the Sony PlayStation Plus service. Previously, Microsoft purchased Bethesda for a total of $7.5 billion. It is noted on the Xbox website that both “Activision Blizzard” and Microsoft Gaming will continue to operate independently.”

Additionally, Microsoft Xbox indicated that it plans to support all platforms on which Activision games are already available. Furthermore, the acquisition will significantly increase the size of the Xbox Game Pass community and attract a huge audience for it. Microsoft might find it difficult to handle the legal issues with ”Activision Blizzard”, however.