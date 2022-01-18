Christine Brinkley, 67, Shows off Her Supermodel Body in a Skimpy Black Bikini

Christine Brinkley is going to have to reveal all of her secrets since she looks so amazing in her latest Instagram post, displaying her unbelievable fitness level at 67 years old. In a very revealing bikini, the supermodel showed off her strong and lean body – and we are in awe of her confidence.

Brinkley applied lip gloss while wearing a sexy black string bikini underneath her beach coverup as she stood in front of a mirror. With her Instagram caption, she provided her followers and fans with some insight into how to look ageless, “Hat✔️Sunblock✔️ SBLA Lip Plump and Sculpt✔️Gratitude ✔️,” she wrote in the caption.

Last year, she admitted that after breaking her arm during rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars in 2019, her body had changed and she had to be kinder to herself. In January 2021, she shared on Instagram that she couldn’t get enough vigorous exercise and that with quarantine came banana bread and the inevitable weight gain. In addition, I felt overwhelmed by the number of injuries I was dealing with (I’ve been very adventurous! Ouch!) but realized I just needed to start small and keep going…” In 8 days, it’s going to be Groundhogs Day! And I’ll be turning 50 for the 17th time! 😜lol!

I love birthdays! I just don’t like the numbers so I pretty much ignore them, I never felt as old as the number anyway …until this year. After the very nasty break of my right arm and the frozen shoulder, it gave me I couldn’t do downward dogs, planks, push-ups, and at the other end my hip was getting worse with each passing year and long bike rides left me limping. she wrote in the caption.

