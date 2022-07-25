Matt Gaetz Says, Women Who ‘Look Like A Thumb’ Don’t Think About Getting Pregnant

(CTN News) –

A Turning Point USA student action summit speech by Matt Gaetz mocked pro-choice women:

According to him, women who “look like a thumb” shouldn’t have to worry about getting abortions because they shouldn’t be the ones to worry about. Jezebel, a feminist media outlet, called his comment comically misogynistic and viewed it as a cartoon.

On Saturday night, Matt Gaetz mocked women who oppose overturning Roe V. Wade by mocking their physical appearances.

Gaetz referred to pro-choice women at rallies as “disgusting” and “odious” while speaking to college students at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa.

Then Gaetz argued that women with ugly bodies should not worry about access to abortions.

The 23rd of July 2022, Aaron Rupar (@atrupar)

The woman with the least likelihood of becoming pregnant is the one most likely to be worried about abortions, according to him.

According to Matt Gaetz, no one wants to impregnate women who look like thumbs.

In protest against the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe V. Wade, the 50-year-old case that legalized abortion, the Florida congressman sneered at women who are “5-foot-2 and 350 pounds.”

“I wonder if your ankles are stronger than the legal reasoning behind Roe v. Wade,” he replied.

“They need to get up and march for an hour every day, swing their arms, get their blood flowing, and maybe eat a salad.” Gaetz added.

According to feminist media outlet Jezebel, the speech was “cartoonishly misogynistic.”

The Justice Department is investigating Gaetz over whether he violated federal sex trafficking laws with a 17-year-old girl in 2019. Gaetz has previously ridiculed women protesting against the abortion ruling.

Gaetz tweeted: How many women rallying against overturning Roe are overeducated, under loved millennials who sadly return from protests to lonely microwave dinners, no bumble matches, and no romance?

Despite contacting Gaetz on Sunday morning, Insider did not receive a response right away.

