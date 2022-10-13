Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dies At 23

(CTN News) – Willie Spence, who finished second on “American Idol” Season 19, has died in a car accident. He was 23 years old.

When [ crashed into a semi-truck parked on the side of the road while driving from Tennessee to Atlanta, he was driving from Tennessee to Atlanta.

According to a post on the “American Idol” Instagram, “We are heartbroken about the loss of our beloved ‘American Idol’ family member, Willie Spence

In addition to being a true talent, he lit up every room he entered and will be greatly missed. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

A video of Spence singing Rihanna’s “Diamonds” from his “American Idol” audition is included in the post. Spence’s performance was lauded by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, with Bryan stating, “You are a special, special human being.”. It was a joy to watch.”

During his remarks, Richie described the performance as “unbelievable” and referred to Spence as an “undeniable star,” highlighting the quality of his phrasing and expression.

Willie Spence responded that he hopes to share his gift with the world and win a Grammy award within five years.

Willie Spence wooed viewers of “American Idol” with his renditions of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” and Hoagy Carmichael’s “Georgia on My Mind,” made famous by Ray Charles. Chayce Beckham won the race, placing second.

On her Instagram story, Season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee honored Spence, saying, “Life is unfair and nothing is ever guaranteed.”. May God rest Willie’s soul. During his time on Season 19, Spence and McPhee performed a duet together.

