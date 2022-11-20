Connect with us

Published

30 mins ago

on

Indiana Jones 5: First Official Look

(CTN News) – A new adventure awaits Indiana Jones, as the legendary character returns for another thrilling adventure in 2023 with “Indiana Jones 5”, still unofficially known as “Indiana Jones 5”.

There are few details available about this project, but some elements have been confirmed. In particular, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have been added to the cast.

One of the biggest rumors was sparked by Waller-Bridge’s presence, something that director James Mangold himself had to address. A number of longtime fans were not happy with the prospect of Helena taking over for Jones at the end of the film; this notion did not sit well with many of them (via Metro).

It has also been speculated in social media comments that the ending of the film received a very negative response during a test screening.

In response to the reports, Mangold posted a blunt response on his Facebook page. As part of a response to a fan on Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, “No one will ever replace Indiana Jones. Not in any script. Not in any cut. Never discussed.”

In spite of this, speculation continues to surround the anticipated project as Jones’ return is viewed for the first time by fans. It is likely that the images will not contain any spoilers, but they are sure to generate a lot of interest.

In a new magazine cover, Harrison Ford returns to the role of Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford’s first official photo for “Indiana Jones 5” has been published by Empire Magazine as part of a preview of the most anticipated films of 2023.

Only Ford’s fedora casts a shadow over his eyes, making him instantly recognizable in the classic costume.

A special cover is provided to subscribers of the publication. Sam Hadley created the image, which Empire describes as “1960s-era New York City.”

Though no information is available regarding the actual setting, it appears to be based on the movie. It evokes the iconic posters that have accompanied the franchise since its inception.

There will also be exclusive stills from the upcoming film available to readers. Empire provided a sneak peek into what they can expect with one of those coveted pictures (via Twitter/@IndianaJones).

Throughout the image, Indy can be seen peering around a boat, golden rays hitting the water behind him. A major marketing campaign is in the works as a result of these images.

Before the Empire exclusive, behind-the-scenes photos from “Indiana Jones 5” had appeared online during filming. In those unauthorized images, there was a glimpse of what to expect in terms of costumes, characters, and settings.

