Bob Dylan's Collection Of Love Letters Sell at Auction for $670K
(CTN NEWS) – BOSTON – A young Bob Dylan’s collection of heartfelt and occasionally prophetic personal letters to a high school love was sold for approximately $670,000 at auction by a renowned Portuguese bookshop.

The Livraria Lello, which calls itself “the World’s Most Beautiful Bookshop,” is located in Porto, Portugal “Auctioneer RR Auction said in a statement on Friday.

That it intends to keep the collection of 42 handwritten letters—a total of 150 pages—complete and accessible for Bob Dylan fans and researchers to study.

Bob Dylan's Collection Of Love Letters Sell at Auction for $670K

While still going by Bob Zimmerman, Bob Dylan, a native of Hibbing, Minnesota, penned the letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959.

They shed light on a time in his life about which little is known.

Surprisingly, Bob Dylan mentions changing his name and wishing to sell a million records in a few of the letters.

Bob Dylan's Collection Of Love Letters Sell at Auction for $670K

The now 81-year-old Dylan, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, has sold around 125 million recordings over the course of his career.

The young musician also professes his love for Hewitt, asks her to a Buddy Holly concert, throws in a few lines of poetry.

And discusses topics that previous generations of high school students have found interesting, such cars, clothes, and music. After her mother’s passing in 2020, Hewitt’s daughter discovered the letters.

The initial envelopes, written in Bob Dylan’s handwriting, were sent to the Hewitt family’s new residence in the New Brighton neighbourhood of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Bob Dylan's Collection Of Love Letters Sell at Auction for $670K

At the auction, a number of additional Dylan artefacts were also sold, including a collection of 24 “Poems Without Titles.”

“One of the earliest known signed photographs of Bob Dylan went for more than $24,000, and a song written when the singer-songwriter attended the University of Minnesota sold for almost $250,000

